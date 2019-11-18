'Housefull 4' Box Office Report: Akshay Kumar's film enters Rs 200-crore-club in 4th weekend

After completing four whole weeks at the Box Office, Akshay Kumar's film Housefull 4 has finally managed to cross Rs 200-crore-mark

Akshay Kumar's film Housefull 4 had been running smoothly in theatres after the Diwali festivities were completed. That was the case with the movie, at least till Sidharth Malhotra-Riteish Deshmukh starrer Marjaavaan hit the theatres after four weeks of Housefull 4 release. Marjaavaan's release slowed down the Box Office numbers for Housefull 4.

Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Kriti Kharbanda and Pooja Hegde starrer Housefull 4 saw a major drop of almost 70% in its Box Office numbers. However that did not go in vain since the movie finally managed to cross Rs. 200-crore-mark at the Box Office within its fourth week.

The movie minted Rs. 2.60 crore in its fourth weekend, in comparison to Rs. 9.50 crore in its third weekend. In totality, Housefull 4 has now earned Rs. 202.78 crore, beating the net numbers of Akshay's previous release Mission Mangal too.

Here's the total break-up of Housefull 4 Box Office collections:

Week One - 1,35,86,00,000

Second Week - 48,07,00,000

Friday - 2,00,00,000 apprx

Saturday - 3,00,00,000 apprx

Sunday - 4,50,00,000 apprx

Monday - 1,75,00,000 apprx

Tuesday - 2,50,00,000 apprx

Wednesday - 1,20,00,000 apprx

Thursday - 1,30,00,000 apprx

Third Week - 16,25,00,000 apprx

Friday - 45,00,000 apprx

Saturday - 75,00,000 apprx

Sunday - 1,40,00,000 apprx

Fourth Weekend - 2,60,00,000 apprx

Total - 2,02,78,00,000 apprx

Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh, Tara Sutaria and Rakul Preet Singh's Marjaavaan taking up screen space affected Housefull 4's Box Office collections. However what remains to be seen is whether John Abraham-Anil Kapoor's Pagalpanti can have the same effect on Housefull 4.

