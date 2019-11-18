'Housefull 4' Box Office Report: Akshay Kumar's film enters Rs 200-crore-club in 4th weekend

Headlines

'Black day in history of India's democracy': Arvind Kejriwal after Rajya Sabha passes Delhi services bill

ICAI CA June Foundation Result 2023 declared: Where and how to check? know important details here

DNA TV Show: How news portal, other organisation spread Chinese propaganda

The Exorcist director William Friedkin passes away at 87

Maharashtra: Man throws 2 children in well after argument with wife

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

'Black day in history of India's democracy': Arvind Kejriwal after Rajya Sabha passes Delhi services bill

ICAI CA June Foundation Result 2023 declared: Where and how to check? know important details here

DNA TV Show: How news portal, other organisation spread Chinese propaganda

Food items to eat for improved heart health

8 iconic songs from RD Burman that you won't believe are copied from other artistes

Most expensive dresses in the world

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Check out viral photos that sparked BTS' V-BLACKPINK's Jennie's dating rumours

Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal give couple goals, Kiara Advani looks stunning in white outfit

Meet Vikram Bhatt's to-be son-in-law Varun Sarda, who built a Rs 20-crore travel company from Rs 6 lakh investment

IND vs WI, 2nd T20 Highlights: Talking points after India's defeat against West Indies

Interview | Ishwak Singh reveals how Paatal Lok 2 will be relevant in current political scenario?

New mom Ileana D'Cruz has been married to her baby's father; know all about the secret wedding

The Exorcist director William Friedkin passes away at 87

Mumbai Police uses Ayushmann Khurrana's Dream Girl 2 for traffic awareness campaign, shares hilarious video

BTS' Suga's tattoo reveal causes chaos at Seoul subway, fans scream, firefighters arrive

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

'Housefull 4' Box Office Report: Akshay Kumar's film enters Rs 200-crore-club in 4th weekend

After completing four whole weeks at the Box Office, Akshay Kumar's film Housefull 4 has finally managed to cross Rs 200-crore-mark

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 18, 2019, 08:25 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Akshay Kumar's film Housefull 4 had been running smoothly in theatres after the Diwali festivities were completed. That was the case with the movie, at least till Sidharth Malhotra-Riteish Deshmukh starrer Marjaavaan hit the theatres after four weeks of Housefull 4 release. Marjaavaan's release slowed down the Box Office numbers for Housefull 4.

Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Kriti Kharbanda and Pooja Hegde starrer Housefull 4 saw a major drop of almost 70% in its Box Office numbers. However that did not go in vain since the movie finally managed to cross Rs. 200-crore-mark at the Box Office within its fourth week.

The movie minted Rs. 2.60 crore in its fourth weekend, in comparison to Rs. 9.50 crore in its third weekend. In totality, Housefull 4 has now earned Rs. 202.78 crore, beating the net numbers of Akshay's previous release Mission Mangal too.

Here's the total break-up of Housefull 4 Box Office collections:

Week One - 1,35,86,00,000 

Second Week - 48,07,00,000

Friday - 2,00,00,000 apprx

Saturday - 3,00,00,000 apprx

Sunday - 4,50,00,000 apprx

Monday - 1,75,00,000 apprx

Tuesday - 2,50,00,000 apprx

Wednesday - 1,20,00,000 apprx

Thursday - 1,30,00,000 apprx

Third Week - 16,25,00,000 apprx

Friday - 45,00,000 apprx

Saturday - 75,00,000 apprx

Sunday - 1,40,00,000 apprx

Fourth Weekend - 2,60,00,000 apprx

Total - 2,02,78,00,000 apprx

Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh, Tara Sutaria and Rakul Preet Singh's Marjaavaan taking up screen space affected Housefull 4's Box Office collections. However what remains to be seen is whether John Abraham-Anil Kapoor's Pagalpanti can have the same effect on Housefull 4.

 

(All Box Office numbers via Box Office India)

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

SBI Amrit Kalash FD Scheme: Few days left to apply for this special FD, check last date, benefits and interest rate

Old video of Virat Kohli, Tamannaah Bhatia goes viral; cricketer ‘flirts’ with Lust Stories 2 actress in ad

Umesh Pal murder case: UP Police declares Atiq Ahmad's wife absconder

This superstar's career got ruined due to one B-grade film, never got married, can you recognize this actress?

Manipur protests, Data Bill and more on docket for Parliament today: Know Opposition’s plan of action

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Check out viral photos that sparked BTS' V-BLACKPINK's Jennie's dating rumours

Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal give couple goals, Kiara Advani looks stunning in white outfit

Meet Vikram Bhatt's to-be son-in-law Varun Sarda, who built a Rs 20-crore travel company from Rs 6 lakh investment

Asia Cup 2023 photos: Five most heated moments between players in tournament's history

Mouni Roy raises the temperature in thigh-high slit flowy gown in bold photos, fans say 'stunning look'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE