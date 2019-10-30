'Housefull 4' Box Office Day 5: Akshay Kumar's film hits 5th highest Tuesday of all time, enters Rs 100-crore club

Akshay Kumar starrer Housefull 4 might have opened on an average note, but the movie's collections have remained stable ever since. The film, which is part of the Housefull franchise, has finally entered Rs. 100 crore club within five days of its release i.e. on first Tuesday.

On first Tuesday, Housefull 4, starring Akshay Kumar, Ritesh Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Kriti Kharbanda and Pooja Hegde, minted Rs. 24 crore. The movie earned well post-Diwali, which has helped it earn two huge spots - as fifth highest Tuesday of all time, and entering Rs. 100 crore club. The movie has minted total of Rs. 109 crore yet.

Here are the top 15 Tuesday collections of all time:

1. Bahubali 2 (Hindi) - 29.78 crore (Enhanced Ticket Rates)

2. Simmba - 27.93 crore (Holiday)

3. War - 27.13 crore (Holiday)

4. Kick - 26.82 crore (Holiday)

5. Housefull 4 - 24.00 crore apprx (Partial Holiday)

6. Dangal - 22.39 crore (Enhanced Ticket Rates)

7. Sanju - 21.62 crore apprx (Enhanced Ticket Rates)

8. Tiger Zinda Hai- 21.60 crore (Enhanced Ticket Rates)

9. Krrish 3 - 21.33 crore (Partial Holiday)

10. Bajrangi Bhaijaan - 20.78 crore (Partial Holiday)

11. PK - 19.87 crore (Enhanced Ticket Rates)

12. Toilet Ek Prem Katha - 19.23 crore (Holiday)

13. Dhoom 3 - 18.75 crore (Enhanced Ticket Rates)

14. Airlift - 17.63 crore (Holiday)

15. Kabir Singh - 16.34 crore

Here's the day-wise breakup of Housefull 4 collections:

Friday - 18,50,00,000 apprx

Saturday - 18,00,00,000 apprx

Sunday - 14,25,00,000 apprx

Monday - 34,25,00,000 apprx

Tuesday - 24,00,00,000 apprx

Total - 1,09,00,00,000 apprx

Housefull 4 continues working at the Box Office despite negative reviews and bad word-of-mouth in trade experts. Most of the collections for this film are from Akshay's fanbase in Gujarat and Saurashtra. Not only Ahmedabad, Surat and Rajkot, but even Junagadh and Navsari are helping the film gather huge numbers - as much as Rs. 5 crore.

(All Box Office numbers via Box Office India)