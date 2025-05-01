Ajaz Khan is currently hosting a reality show, House Arrest, and netizens are furious as the show is displaying explicit content in the name of tasks, which include displaying sexual positions and stripping bra and panty openly for a dare.

Ever since the success of Bigg Boss OTT, there have been few experiments in the name of reality shows in India. However, a few months back, TV actor Ajaz Khan became the host of House Arrest, a reality show similar to the concept of Bigg Boss and Splitsvilla, which is streaming on the Ullu app and YouTube. The show is now facing huge criticism as the show explores themes of sex, verbal abuse, with explicit tasks where contestants are stripping, female contenders removing their undergarments, and even displaying sexual positions in the pretext of the task.

Several videos from the show have been shared on X (formerly Twitter), and many netizens are demanding strict action against this show, which is openly promoting sexual fantasies/adventures and claiming it to be a part of the task. In a video, Ajaz Khan is seen discussing Kamasutra with a girl, asking her to name the sexual positions she knows. When the contestant replied that she doesn't know much about it, Ajaz asked a boy and a girl to demonstrate different positions, and they did without any hesitation.

Netizens are furious, and they have even tagged the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting of India in their tweets, demanding strict action against the show. Rajya Sabha MP, Priyanka Chaturvedi shared the clip on social media, and tweeted, "I have raised this in the standing committee that apps such as this, namely, Ullu App and Alt Balaji, have managed to escape the ban by I&B ministry on apps for obscene content. I am still awaiting their reply."

A netizen wrote, "How can such shows be allowed on open platforms? Imagine the negative impact on kids." Another netizen wrote, "So much outrage happened over India's Got Latent. Now look at this filth. This is also streaming on @YouTubeIndia. HOW IS THIS OKAY @NCWIndia? You don't have any issues with this?" Till now, there is no statement from the streaming platform or any authorities. However, it seems like the show House Arrest will soon land in trouble.