Hours after Aishwarya Rai's return to India, Amitabh Bachchan pens cryptic social media post on 'deep emotions'

Lakshya Sen scripts history, becomes first Indian badminton player to reach men's singles semi-finals at Olympics

World's most expensive TV show has Rs 8300 crore budget, each episode cost more than Fighter, Animal, Baahubali, Pathaan

Anant Ambani, Akash Ambani and Isha Ambani, on whose wedding Mukesh Ambani spent the most money…

IND vs SL: Rohit Sharma's fifty in vain as India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI ends in a tie

Meet India's most beautiful queen, studied from DU, father also left his royal title to become IAS…

Warning signs of cancer that appear in legs, feet

Warning signs of cancer that appear in legs, feet

6 disappointments that made Bigg Boss OTT 3 dull, boring

6 disappointments that made Bigg Boss OTT 3 dull, boring

8 animals with weakest bones

8 animals with weakest bones

कौन है गुलजार शेख? जिसे Views के आगे नहीं दिखी इंसान की जान की कीमत, हुआ गिरफ्तार  

कौन है गुलजार शेख? जिसे Views के आगे नहीं दिखी इंसान की जान की कीमत, हुआ गिरफ्तार  

Athlete बस ले आए Paris Olympic में Gold Medal, यहां इनाम से लादकर किस्मत बदल देगी Government

Athlete बस ले आए Paris Olympic में Gold Medal, यहां इनाम से लादकर किस्मत बदल देगी Government

Jaipur Airport पर फ्लाइट छोड़ लगेज ट्रॉली उड़ाते पायलट के जुगाड़ से इंटरनेट हुआ दंग, वीडियो हुआ Viral

Jaipur Airport पर फ्लाइट छोड़ लगेज ट्रॉली उड़ाते पायलट के जुगाड़ से इंटरनेट हुआ दंग, वीडियो हुआ Viral

Hypertension: 6 yoga asanas to reduce high blood pressure

Hypertension: 6 yoga asanas to reduce high blood pressure

Educational qualifications of the Bachchan family: From Cambridge alumni to college dropouts

Educational qualifications of the Bachchan family: From Cambridge alumni to college dropouts

Gout diet: Vitamin B 12-rich fruits to reduce high uric acid levels, joint pain naturally

Gout diet: Vitamin B 12-rich fruits to reduce high uric acid levels, joint pain naturally

Wayanad Landslide Update: Death Toll Rises To 308, Over 200 People Injured, Rescue Ops Enter Day 4

Wayanad Landslide Update: Death Toll Rises To 308, Over 200 People Injured, Rescue Ops Enter Day 4

Hezbollah Attacks Israel With Dozens Of Rockets Days After Death Of Top Commander | Israel Vs Hamas

Hezbollah Attacks Israel With Dozens Of Rockets Days After Death Of Top Commander | Israel Vs Hamas

BJP Bihar President Dilip Jaiswal Takes Jibe On India Alliance Over 'Muslims' I DNA Political OH!

BJP Bihar President Dilip Jaiswal Takes Jibe On India Alliance Over 'Muslims' I DNA Political OH!

How Bollywood, OTT lose Rs 20000 crore every year; Opposition MP raises issue in Rajya Sabha, urges government to...

How Bollywood, OTT lose Rs 20000 crore every year; Opposition MP raises issue in Rajya Sabha, urges government to...

Bollywood

Hours after Aishwarya Rai's return to India, Amitabh Bachchan pens cryptic social media post on 'deep emotions'

Amitabh Bachchan dropped a cryptic note about 'deep emotion' hours after Aishwarya Rai returned to Mumbai after holidaying in New York with Aaradhya Bachchan.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Aug 02, 2024, 03:22 PM IST

Hours after Aishwarya Rai's return to India, Amitabh Bachchan pens cryptic social media post on 'deep emotions'
Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai-Aaradhaya Bachchan
Amitabh Bachchan keeps his fans updated through social media. He is currently busy shooting Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 and often drops updates about the shoot from the set on his blog and X (formerly Twitter). The Bachchan family has been under the spotlight ever since Abhishek Bachchan 'liked' a divorce post on his Instagram. 

Amitabh took to X and wrote, “T 5089 – The work at KBC… renders long hours, but fills one with deep emotion and exciting entertainment in my talks with the contestants…” 

Check out the post here

The tweet was shared hours after Aishwarya Rai returned to Mumbai after holidaying in New York with Aaradhya Bachchan. In his blog post, Amitabh Bachchan praised Gen Z, and wrote, "This Gen Z, is a set by itself.. independent, sure, confident and secure from an age when we were struggling with how the lace of the shoe needs to be tied." 

Earlier, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai made headlines over the rumours of their divorce. In July, Abhishek liked a post about divorce.  Author Heena Khandelwal shared a post and featured an image of broken hearts with the words, “When love stops being easy. Couples who have been married are now parting ways. What has prompted their decision and why are grey divorces on the rise?” The screenshot of Jr Bachchan 'liking' the post went viral on Reddit, and it made headlines. 

News reports of Aishwarya and Abhishek's separation have been making headlines for the past year. However, they neither denied nor confirmed the reports. Recently, the separation rumours were fueled after Aishwarya Rai arrived at Anant Ambani's wedding, after the Bachchan family. She skipped the family photo and posed with Aaradhya on the red carpet.

