Hours after Aishwarya Rai's return to India, Amitabh Bachchan pens cryptic social media post on 'deep emotions'

Amitabh Bachchan dropped a cryptic note about 'deep emotion' hours after Aishwarya Rai returned to Mumbai after holidaying in New York with Aaradhya Bachchan.

Amitabh Bachchan keeps his fans updated through social media. He is currently busy shooting Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 and often drops updates about the shoot from the set on his blog and X (formerly Twitter). The Bachchan family has been under the spotlight ever since Abhishek Bachchan 'liked' a divorce post on his Instagram.

Amitabh took to X and wrote, “T 5089 – The work at KBC… renders long hours, but fills one with deep emotion and exciting entertainment in my talks with the contestants…”

Check out the post here

T 5089 - The work at KBC .. renders long hours , but fills one with deep emotion and exciting entertainment in my talks with the contestants .. pic.twitter.com/dP0rZINoEf — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 1, 2024

The tweet was shared hours after Aishwarya Rai returned to Mumbai after holidaying in New York with Aaradhya Bachchan. In his blog post, Amitabh Bachchan praised Gen Z, and wrote, "This Gen Z, is a set by itself.. independent, sure, confident and secure from an age when we were struggling with how the lace of the shoe needs to be tied."

Earlier, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai made headlines over the rumours of their divorce. In July, Abhishek liked a post about divorce. Author Heena Khandelwal shared a post and featured an image of broken hearts with the words, “When love stops being easy. Couples who have been married are now parting ways. What has prompted their decision and why are grey divorces on the rise?” The screenshot of Jr Bachchan 'liking' the post went viral on Reddit, and it made headlines.

News reports of Aishwarya and Abhishek's separation have been making headlines for the past year. However, they neither denied nor confirmed the reports. Recently, the separation rumours were fueled after Aishwarya Rai arrived at Anant Ambani's wedding, after the Bachchan family. She skipped the family photo and posed with Aaradhya on the red carpet.

