Hospitalised Prem Chopra is 'concerned about Dharamendra's health', ailing veteran actor's son-in-law confirms, says...

Prem Chopra's son-in-law shares some good news about the veteran actor, and then reveals his thoughts about Dharamendra's health scare.

Bollywood veteran Dharmendra has been discharged from the hospital, and fans are relieved and thankful for his recovery. Both he and his close friend Prem Chopra were recently hospitalised, which worried their fans who have loved their on-screen and off-screen bond.

A family friend said there was no need to worry, explaining, “He’s perfectly fine and was only admitted for routine checkups due to age-related issues and a mild infection. All his tests are clear, and he’s back home.”

Prem Chopra’s manager, Bhalla, shared that when he met Chopra in the morning, the actor was doing well and cheerful but still concerned about Dharmendra’s health.

Dharmendra, known as the “He-Man of Bollywood,” was admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital. As false rumours about his health and death spread online, his family — including Hema Malini, Esha Deol, and Sunny Deol — reassured everyone that he is recovering well. Their statements comforted millions of fans who admire Dharmendra’s warmth and strength.

Dharmendra and Prem Chopra have shared decades of friendship and many memorable films together. Their care and concern for each other today show that true friendships in the film industry last far beyond the spotlight.