Hospital refutes reports of withholding composer Shravan's mortal remains over billing issue, says this

Hours after the tragic death of composer Shravan Rathod, of the Nadeem-Shravan duo, there were reports of his body being held by the hospital over a Rs 10 lakh bill.

Now, in an official statement, an associate of SL Raheja Hospital, Mahim-A Fortis has denied the reports and termed them false. The statement read as, "With profound grief, we share the news of the passing of music composer Shravan Rathod, of the Nadeem-Shravan fame. As we offer our condolences to the bereaved family, we remain in touch with the family to offer support that may be required in these difficult times. In conjunction with the family, we refute all false claims about holding back the deceased for payments; unverified stories based on hearsay further aggravates the pained family. We extend our deepest sympathies to the family."

For the uninformed, Shravan Kumar Rathod died on April 22 due to COVID-19 related complications. The popular music composer had tested positive after he and his wife came back from the Maha Kumbh Mela a few days ago.

Nadeem-Shravan are widely regarded as the musicians who brought back melody in the early nineties with 'Aashiqui', their superhit soundtrack of 1990. Their frequent collaborations with Kumar Sanu resulted in a series of musical successes through the nineties, including 'Dil Hai Ki Maanta Nahin', 'Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke', 'Saajan', 'Phool Aur Kaante', 'Sadak', 'Deewana', and 'Pardes'.

Speaking about the loss of his 'elder brother' Shravan, Udit Narayan told Times of India, "Itna pyara insaan, itna zabardast music director, they (Nadeem-Shravan) ruled the music industry in the 90s. He loved me like an elder brother. Such an artiste, a fankaar humare beech nahi rahe. In these dark times, he has left us."