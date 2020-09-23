Hope to receive appreciation for role in 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar': Shalini Pandey on debut film opposite Ranveer Singh

As actress Shalini Pandey turns a year older on Wednesday, she hopes and prayers that she receives a lot of appreciation for her role Kinjal Ajmera in Yash Raj Films’ entertainer 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar', her Bollywood debut alongside Ranveer Singh.

Shalini, who shot to fame with her work in 'Arjun Reddy' says, “I hope this new year for me is extraordinary. I know that my film Jayeshbhai Jordaar will release in theatres and I just can’t wait for that experience. People will go back to the theatres to watch cinema post the pandemic and our film will definitely bring them back to the theatres.” She adds, “The entire team has really worked hard on this film and it will be great to know what audiences think about our labour of love. So, yes, I’m looking forward to turning a year older and hopefully getting a lot of love from audiences for my work in the film!” Shalini loves spending her birthdays with her family and close friends and this year too will be no exception. “For me, birthdays are all about spending time with people I love. I’m lucky that this year I will get to spend this special day with my family and my close friends who have maintained self-isolation for the necessary period so that they can come visit me. I can’t thank them enough for being so thoughtful because I have my mother with me,” says the talented newbie. Shalini is grateful that she has been blessed with friends who always have her back. She says, “I have been blessed with friends who go out of their way to make my birthday memorable each year and they are again secretly planning something sweet for me. This birthday is also extra special for me because I have got an adorable pup, AJ, and we will also celebrate by having special treats for this cute puppy."

Shalini has several Telugu and Tamils films to her credit including Mahanati, N. T. R. Kathanayakudu, Gorilla, Iddari Lokam Okate among others.