Honeymoon Photographer trailer: Asha Negi leads 'classy whodunit' where a honeymoon takes violent turn

Asha Negi-starrer web series Honeymoon Photographer boasts ensamble cast including Sahil Salathia, Jason Tham, and Apeksha Porwal.

Asha Negi is back with a new series, a suspense thriller that has a vibes of a 'classy whodunit'. The trailer of Honeymoon Photographer was unveiled at the social media platforms of JioCinema, and it left actress' fans impressed. The series showcases Asha Negi, essaying the role of Ambika Nath, a honeymoon photographer for her newly married industrialist clients Adhir Irani (Sahil Salathia) and Zoya Irani (Apeksha Porwal).

The trip quickly descends into a nightmare when Adhir is found dead at the beach. Ambika has no memory of the previous night and with her date Rihen (Rajeev Siddhartha) missing, she finds herself as the prime suspect in this murder. Ambika’s only ally is Elvin (Jason Tham), her friend zoned date, bent on proving her innocence. Driven by her own agenda, cop Divya Sawant (Samvedna Suwalka), leads the investigation. The six-episode series is marked by intricate web of deceits and a quest for the truth.

Sharing her excitement about the show, Asha Negi shared, "In my career, I have essayed several roles, but a majority of them have been romantic and family centric. I saw Honeymoon Photographer as a breath of fresh air since the premise of the show is very different from what you’d assume it to be from the title. Ambika is a very layered character and as you proceed, you really see her evolving. This character really kept me on my feet. The show has its own thrills, with an intense cat-and-mouse chase, and each character trying to emerge victorious for their own reasons. It is an enthralling ride, and I really wish that the audience enjoys watching it as much as I loved being part of a story like this." Honeymoon Photographer will be streaming on JioCinema on September, 27.

Read: This Ajay Devgn flop was inspired from Hollywood classic, rejected by Amitabh Bachchan, Tabu, became hit on TV, earned..