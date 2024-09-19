Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

“I'm gonna cut…”: Know what Andrew Flintoff said to Yuvraj Singh before his 6 sixes feat

Atishi’s Delhi cabinet: AAP leader to retain four minsters; new face to be included

Centre investigates 26-year-old EY employee's death amid massive outrage

NASA's James Webb unveils black hole starving its host galaxy; see pic

Honeymoon Photographer trailer: Asha Negi leads 'classy whodunit' where a honeymoon takes violent turn

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
This star charges Rs 5 crore for 50-second appearance, flies in Rs 50-cr private jet; not Deepika, Aishwarya, Priyanka

This star charges Rs 5 crore for 50-second appearance, flies in Rs 50-cr private jet; not Deepika, Aishwarya, Priyanka

“I'm gonna cut…”: Know what Andrew Flintoff said to Yuvraj Singh before his 6 sixes feat

“I'm gonna cut…”: Know what Andrew Flintoff said to Yuvraj Singh before his 6 sixes feat

ITR Filing: 5 reasons why your income tax return form might get rejected

ITR Filing: 5 reasons why your income tax return form might get rejected

8 mesmerising images of colliding galaxies captured by NASA Hubble telescope

8 mesmerising images of colliding galaxies captured by NASA Hubble telescope

8 sleepiest animals in the world

8 sleepiest animals in the world

10 smallest mammals in the world

10 smallest mammals in the world

होप, रिजेक्शन, फिर Swiggy बनी सहारा... दिल छू लेगी इस सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर की कहानी

होप, रिजेक्शन, फिर Swiggy बनी सहारा... दिल छू लेगी इस सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर की कहानी

Viral video: अस्पताल में चप्पल उतारने को लेकर बवाल, डॉक्टर की पिटाई का वीडियो आया सामने

Viral video: अस्पताल में चप्पल उतारने को लेकर बवाल, डॉक्टर की पिटाई का वीडियो आया सामने

Viral Video: Reels बनाने के चक्कर में हुई बड़ी गड़बड़, लड़की का हाथ छूटा और Social Media पर मजेदार Comments की �बाढ़ आ गई

Viral Video: Reels बनाने के चक्कर में हुई बड़ी गड़बड़, लड़की का हाथ छूटा और Social Media पर मजेदार Comments की बाढ़ आ गई

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
This star charges Rs 5 crore for 50-second appearance, flies in Rs 50-cr private jet; not Deepika, Aishwarya, Priyanka

This star charges Rs 5 crore for 50-second appearance, flies in Rs 50-cr private jet; not Deepika, Aishwarya, Priyanka

ITR Filing: 5 reasons why your income tax return form might get rejected

ITR Filing: 5 reasons why your income tax return form might get rejected

This Ajay Devgn flop was inspired from Hollywood classic, rejected by Amitabh Bachchan, Tabu, became hit on TV, earned..

This Ajay Devgn flop was inspired from Hollywood classic, rejected by Amitabh Bachchan, Tabu, became hit on TV, earned..

Delhi New CM: Why Delhi CM Atishi Marlena Singh Dropped Her Middle Name, Fascinating Story Behind It

Delhi New CM: Why Delhi CM Atishi Marlena Singh Dropped Her Middle Name, Fascinating Story Behind It

Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Congress Announces Seven Guarantees, Check Full List Here I Politics

Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Congress Announces Seven Guarantees, Check Full List Here I Politics

Lebanon Pager Explosion Update: 8 Killed, 2,750 Injured; Hezbollah Blames Israel For Pager Attack

Lebanon Pager Explosion Update: 8 Killed, 2,750 Injured; Hezbollah Blames Israel For Pager Attack

This star charges Rs 5 crore for 50-second appearance, flies in Rs 50-cr private jet; not Deepika, Aishwarya, Priyanka

This star charges Rs 5 crore for 50-second appearance, flies in Rs 50-cr private jet; not Deepika, Aishwarya, Priyanka

Honeymoon Photographer trailer: Asha Negi leads 'classy whodunit' where a honeymoon takes violent turn

Honeymoon Photographer trailer: Asha Negi leads 'classy whodunit' where a honeymoon takes violent turn

Meet superstar who was accused of slashing co-star's roles, got mother costume designing jobs, never married because..

Meet superstar who was accused of slashing co-star's roles, got mother costume designing jobs, never married because..

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Honeymoon Photographer trailer: Asha Negi leads 'classy whodunit' where a honeymoon takes violent turn

Asha Negi-starrer web series Honeymoon Photographer boasts ensamble cast including Sahil Salathia, Jason Tham, and Apeksha Porwal.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Sep 19, 2024, 03:51 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Honeymoon Photographer trailer: Asha Negi leads 'classy whodunit' where a honeymoon takes violent turn
A still from Honeymoon Photographer
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Asha Negi is back with a new series, a suspense thriller that has a vibes of a 'classy whodunit'. The trailer of Honeymoon Photographer was unveiled at the social media platforms of JioCinema, and it left actress' fans impressed. The series showcases Asha Negi, essaying the role of Ambika Nath, a honeymoon photographer for her newly married industrialist clients Adhir Irani (Sahil Salathia) and Zoya Irani (Apeksha Porwal). 

The trip quickly descends into a nightmare when Adhir is found dead at the beach. Ambika has no memory of the previous night and with her date Rihen (Rajeev Siddhartha) missing, she finds herself as the prime suspect in this murder. Ambika’s only ally is Elvin (Jason Tham), her friend zoned date, bent on proving her innocence. Driven by her own agenda, cop Divya Sawant (Samvedna Suwalka), leads the investigation. The six-episode series is marked by intricate web of deceits and a quest for the truth.

Sharing her excitement about the show, Asha Negi shared, "In my career, I have essayed several roles, but a majority of them have been romantic and family centric. I saw Honeymoon Photographer as a breath of fresh air since the premise of the show is very different from what you’d assume it to be from the title. Ambika is a very layered character and as you proceed, you really see her evolving. This character really kept me on my feet. The show has its own thrills, with an intense cat-and-mouse chase, and each character trying to emerge victorious for their own reasons. It is an enthralling ride, and I really wish that the audience enjoys watching it as much as I loved being part of a story like this." Honeymoon Photographer will be streaming on JioCinema on September, 27.

Read: This Ajay Devgn flop was inspired from Hollywood classic, rejected by Amitabh Bachchan, Tabu, became hit on TV, earned..

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Kareena Kapoor reveals her hilarious reply to Taimur asking 'am I famous?' after paparazzi follow them

Kareena Kapoor reveals her hilarious reply to Taimur asking 'am I famous?' after paparazzi follow them

Delhi: Portion of house collapses in Karol Bagh area, several feared trapped; watch video

Delhi: Portion of house collapses in Karol Bagh area, several feared trapped; watch video

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos' fiance Lauren Sanchez reacts to ring bearer offer for their wedding, says 'I was looking for'

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos' fiance Lauren Sanchez reacts to ring bearer offer for their wedding, says 'I was looking for'

'Mirchi, ask for free': IFS officer shares hilarious vegetable shopping guide by wife, netizens say, 'Hats off to her'

'Mirchi, ask for free': IFS officer shares hilarious vegetable shopping guide by wife, netizens say, 'Hats off to her'

Housing society issues notice over too many deliveries asks to hire personal watchman

Housing society issues notice over too many deliveries asks to hire personal watchman

MORE

MOST VIEWED

This star charges Rs 5 crore for 50-second appearance, flies in Rs 50-cr private jet; not Deepika, Aishwarya, Priyanka

This star charges Rs 5 crore for 50-second appearance, flies in Rs 50-cr private jet; not Deepika, Aishwarya, Priyanka

ITR Filing: 5 reasons why your income tax return form might get rejected

ITR Filing: 5 reasons why your income tax return form might get rejected

This Ajay Devgn flop was inspired from Hollywood classic, rejected by Amitabh Bachchan, Tabu, became hit on TV, earned..

This Ajay Devgn flop was inspired from Hollywood classic, rejected by Amitabh Bachchan, Tabu, became hit on TV, earned..

India's highest-paid 'TV star' charges Rs 200 crore per season, is richer than even Aamir, Akshay Kumar, Rajinikanth

India's highest-paid 'TV star' charges Rs 200 crore per season, is richer than even Aamir, Akshay Kumar, Rajinikanth

5 most isolated places in the world

5 most isolated places in the world

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement