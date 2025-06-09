Reacting to the "make babies" with pop star Dua Lipa comment, Yo Yo Honey Singh took a cheeky dig at his Badshah.

Rapper-singer Badshah, whose real name is Aditya Pratik Singh Sisodiya, recently sparked controversy with a comment he made about British singer Dua Lipa. When a fan asked him a question on X (formerly Twitter), he replied that he would “rather have babies with her.”

The remark drew heavy backlash online, with many calling it “cheap” and “creepy.” After receiving backlash for saying he wanted to "make babies" with pop star Dua Lipa, rapper Badshah responded by calling his comment the “most beautiful compliment” one could give to a woman. The remark sparked mixed reactions online, with many criticising it as inappropriate and misogynistic.

Reacting to the controversy, Yo Yo Honey Singh took a cheeky dig at his rival Badshah. On Saturday evening, he commented on a media post about Badshah’s justification, writing “Genius” along with laughing and clapping emojis. The comment appeared to mock Badshah’s explanation and added a humorous twist to their ongoing rivalry.

On Saturday, Badshah took to X (formerly Twitter) to defend his comment, writing, “I think one of the most beautiful compliments that you could give to a woman that you really admire is to wish for her to mother your children. Meri soch nahi, tumhari soch saamne aayi hai.” His statement sparked even more debate, with many feeling he was doubling down rather than apologizing.

For the unversed, Badshah married Jasmine Masih in 2012 and divorced her in 2020. Their daughter Jessemy Grace Masih Singh was born in 2017. In the last few years, there had been rumours that the singer dated Mrunal Thakur and Pakistani actress Hania Aamir, but he has categorically denied them. Recet reports suggest that Badshah is now in a relationship with Tara Sutaria.