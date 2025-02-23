The feud between Honey Singh and Badshah gets intense, as the former abused the latter during the live concert. Watch the viral video.

Yo Yo Honey Singh and Badshah's fallout isn't a mystery anymore. The two popular rappers have expressed their discontent with each other in various instances. And now, Honey Singh went on mock, slam, and even abused Badshah. Recently, Honey Singh performed in a live concert, and a video from the concert went viral.

In the video, Honey Singh, on the stage, mocked Badshah, and gave a message loud and clear "Ab tujhe comeback karna padega." While addressing the attendees, Honey Singh said, "Woh kehta hai ki mera comeback nahi ho raha. Aur phir kehte hai ki woh mere gaane likhte the. Aur phir kehte hai woh meri taqdeer likh denge. Main us pe ek shair sunau, video banana aur usko (Badshah) tag karna. Pichle saal meri taqdeer ne, kaio ke garoor hai tode. Ab tujhe comeback karna padega..." He pulls out the mic and audience understand the abusive line that will follow. He repeats, "Pichle saal meri taqdeer ne, kaio ke garoor hai tode. Ab tujhe comeback karna padega," he moves the mic towards the audience, and they say "Bhen ke ****e."

This video was shared by Varinder Chawla, and it went viral in no time. A netizen wrote, "Yoyo be like teri keh ke lunga." Another netizen wrote, "Baap baap hi hota hai. Kendi Yo Yo honey Singh." One of the netizens wrote, "@badboyshah tera toh comeback ho hi nahi sakta ab kar ke dekh le try."

The feud of Honey Singh and Badshah

The rivalry between Honey Singh and Badshah is decades old. The two were in the band Mafia Mundeer, which got disbanded in 2012. Then Badshah made a statement saying Honey Singh was 'self-centred' and didn't acknowledge the struggles of others in the band. Later Honey Singh stated that Badshah's family approached him for a collaboration but he refused. Reportedly, Honey Singh went on to say that Badshah made songs about him, mocking his mental illness and abusing him. In the past few months, Badshah has made a cease-fire and reportedly urged Honey Singh to move on from past resentments. Badshah said he wanted to call it quits and leave the grudge behind.