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Honey Singh skips Maharashtra Cyber questioning: What happens next for the rapper?

Honey Singh has been summoned by Maharashtra Cyber and was asked to appear before officials in connection with a complaint filed against him over allegedly objectionable remarks made during a concert. But, the rapper failed to appear before the investigating officer on Monday.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Oct 05, 2026, 09:28 PM IST

Honey Singh skips Maharashtra Cyber questioning: What happens next for the rapper?
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Rapper and singer Hirdesh Singh, popularly known as Yo Yo Honey Singh, has sought additional time from Maharashtra Cyber to appear before the investigating officer after he did not turn up for questioning on Monday. Honey Singh had been summoned by Maharashtra Cyber and was asked to appear before officials in connection with a complaint filed against him over allegedly objectionable remarks made during a concert.

According to the complaint, the remarks made by the rapper during the performance prompted the complainant to approach the authorities, following which Maharashtra Cyber issued a summons seeking his appearance for questioning. Honey Singh did not appear before the investigating officials as directed.  The matter remains under investigation, and further details are yet to be received.

This is not the first time that the singer’s name has been tagged in a controversy. Earlier in May, Honey Singh was directed by the Delhi High Court to file an affidavit after the petition was moved by an organisation, Hindu Shakti Dal, alleging that the singer sang an objectionable song during his performance at the Indira Gandhi Stadium in 2025. 

On April 2, the Delhi High Court directed the Central Government to take down the URLs of the song Volume 1 of Honey Singh from all social media platforms and sharing platforms. The Delhi High Court said that the song is obscene, vulgar and derogatory towards women, and it cannot be allowed in the name of artistic freedom and Freedom of Speech and expression. The song was released in 2006 by Honey Singh and Badshah, the petitioner said.

During the hearing on April 2, the bench said that this song is highly vulgar, obscene and derogatory towards women. It treated women as sex objects. Advocate Rupali Panwar argued that the song is vulgar and is available on social media platforms. It is accessible even to children of tender age, which is harmful for them. In order to protect them, the song should be taken down immediately from all social media platforms, YouTube and sharing platforms. It was also submitted that Honey Singh sang two lines from the song at a public concert in Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium on March 1, 2025. (With inputs from ANI)

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