Honey Singh says Gulzar's song 'Beedi' is misogynistic while his lyrics don't objectify women: 'Mujhe kyun gaali...'

Reacting to his lyrics being called objectionable, Honey Singh called Gulzar's song 'Beedi' misogynistic.

Popular rapper Honey Singh, also known as Yo Yo Honey Singh, is often accused that his lyrics objectify women. Now, the singer has reacted strongly to such questions and said that he is just an easy target. Singh said that 'Beedi' song, written by the legendary lyricist Gulzar, is misogynistic.

The Brown Rang singer questioned Gulzar for his lyrics of 'Beedi' and 'Namak'. Both the songs have been composed by Vishal Bhardwaj for his 2006 film Omkara. While Beedi is sung by Sunidhi Chauhan, Sukhwinder Singh, Nachiketa Chakraborty, Clinton Cerejo and Vishal Dadlani, Namak is sung by Rekha Bhardwaj and Rakesh Pandit.

In a recent interview with Times of India, when Honey Singh was asked about his lyrics being objectionable and misogynistic, he replied, "I don't give a s*** but I think I should answer this. Gulzar sahab likh rahe hain (Gulzar sir wrote), 'Beedi jalaile jigar se piya, jigar mein badi aag hai', jigar kahan hota hai aurat ka (where is a woman's 'jigar'? This is misogynistic for me. 'Zuban pe laga namak ishq ka', why is he talking about the tongue of a woman. Sirf main hi kyun galat hoon? Main pehle bolta nahi tha, aaj bol raha hoon yeh baatein. Main pehle jawab nahi deta tha toh log kehte the easy target hai, isi ke baare mein bolo (Why am I wrong only? I didn't say before, I'm saying now. I never replied earlier so people said he is an easy target, lets talk about him).'"

The Dope Shope singer added, "I am not objectifying women, aise thodi na hota hai (it's not that). Pehle kaise kaise gaane hote the, woh gaano ki tarah liye jaate the. Main 'Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai' jaise controversial gaano ki toh baat hi nahi karta par Honey Singh ko hi kyun gaali di jaati hai aur unko aap legend bolte ho? Modernise bhi ho rahe hain par backward bhi soch rahe hain (What kind of songs we had earlier, but they were still considered as songs. I am not even talking about controversial songs such as 'Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai' but why is Honey Singh abused and they are called legend? We are getting modernised but thinking backward also)."

Honey Singh has recently released his new album called Glory on August 26. This is the singer-rapper's fourth album after International Villager, Desi Kalakaar, and Honey 3.0.

READ | This film won five National Awards, hero acted for free; Manoj Bajpayee was first choice for villain, was replaced by...

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.