Honey Singh reacts to allegations of kidnapping and assault against him: 'It's an attempt to tarnish my image'

Honey Singh who is all set to make his comeback after a long time in the music industry, recently grabbed headlines when an event organizer filed a complaint against the rapper for kidnapping, captivating and assaulting him. However, the singer has now issued a statement calling the complaint ‘false and baseless’ on Instagram.

As per reports from ANI, on Wednesday, a man named Vivek Raman filed a written complaint against Yo Yo Honey Singh and others at BKC police station, Mumbai. Vivek Raman is an owner of an event company and claimed that the singer kidnapped him, kept him captive, and assaulted him. According to the complaint filed on April 19, Vivek Raman had organized an event at Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) for rapper Honey Singh and when due to some reason the event got canceled, the rapper and his associates held him captive in a hotel, and assaulted him.

However, on Thursday, Honey Singh took to his Instagram and issued a statement calling the allegations ‘false and baseless’. The statement read, “The complaint and the allegations are false and baseless. There is no connection or agreement between my company or the complainant which the media is showing since morning.”

The singer and rapper continued to claim that his team is ready to file a defamation case and said, “I was engaged for the Mumbai Show through a company named Tribevibe which is a reputed company and a sister concern of Bookmyshow. I did my performance for whatever time the permission was there for. Rest all such allegations are false and an attempt to tarnish my image. My Legal Team is already working to file a defamation case against such miscreants.”

Many fans showered their support for Honey Singh in the comment section. One of the comments read, “Always with you.” Another fan wrote, “You are a king and such instances would never impact the empire you’ve built through your talent and hard work.” Another comment read, “It’s so sad how people want to gain fame just by targeting celebrities' names. We are with you bhai.”

Honey Singh recently made a comeback with his album Honey 3.0 and the song Naagan has already created great hype. The rapper and singer also wrote a rap for a song in Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Ki Jaan.

