Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood

Honey Singh opens up on his bipolar disorder, says 'maine kaha kuch problem hai mere dimaag mein..'

Not everyone is aware that Honey Singh, also known as Yo Yo Honey Singh has bipolar disorder and has had psychotic symptoms.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 23, 2022, 08:02 AM IST

Honey Singh opens up on his bipolar disorder, says 'maine kaha kuch problem hai mere dimaag mein..'
File photo

Brown Rang, Blue Eyes, Desi Kalakaar, are just a few of the songs Honey Singh, also known as Yo Yo Honey Singh.  Additionally, he provided vocals for popular songs in movies. However, not everyone is aware that the artist has bipolar disorder and has had psychotic symptoms, 

In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Honey said, “When I fell ill a lot of things were going on in life. I had the SLAM tour with Shah Rukh Khan. I had worked on a Star Plus project, I chose its name. I designed it for a year. When the show started, a lot of work was there. I was also doing a Punjabi film. A lot of things were happening. When I collapsed, when I had bipolar disorder and psychotic symptoms on set of Raw Star, maine kaha kuch problem hai mere dimaag mein, kuch hogaya hai. Mereko isko theek karne do (I said there is some problem in my brain, something has happened. I want to fix it)." 

He added, “Mujhe kuch nahi karna, mujhe isko theek karna hai (I don’t want to do it, I want to work on it). It took me five years, I got better. I then wanted to make music. I told my mother, ‘I’m unable to do anything’. She told me, ‘You started as a music producer, start writing beats’… My songs became hits, I was making a comeback, but was facing failures. Mota tha, logo ne kaha, ‘Yeh woh look nahi hai, woh comeback nahi horaha’. Gaana hit horaha tha but mujhe accept nahi karahe the log (I was fat, people said, ‘This isn’t the look, the comeback isn’t happening)’. The songs were hits but people were not accepting me). 

Also read: Honey Singh walks hand-in-hand with new girlfriend Tina Thadani after controversial divorce

He recently gave fans a remix of the legendary 1990s hit song from the film Yai Re (Rangeela). In the party remix of the song, the rapper is joined by model Iulia Vantur. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Brahmastra, Sooryavanshi, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Biggest Bollywood blockbusters in post-pandemic era
From Punjab ki Katrina Kaif to India ki Shehnaaz Gill, a look at inspiring journey of Bigg Boss star
From Esha Gupta to Elli Avram, gorgeous ladies Hardik Pandya dated before marrying Natasha Stankovic
Check out these 5 foods to strengthen your immune system
Black Friday Sale: 5 international websites with best deals that ship to India
Speed Reads
More
First-image
CLAT 2023 final answer key OUT: See how and where to check result
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.