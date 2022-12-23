Honey Singh opens up on his bipolar disorder, says 'maine kaha kuch problem hai mere dimaag mein..'

File photo

Brown Rang, Blue Eyes, Desi Kalakaar, are just a few of the songs Honey Singh, also known as Yo Yo Honey Singh. Additionally, he provided vocals for popular songs in movies. However, not everyone is aware that the artist has bipolar disorder and has had psychotic symptoms,

In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Honey said, “When I fell ill a lot of things were going on in life. I had the SLAM tour with Shah Rukh Khan. I had worked on a Star Plus project, I chose its name. I designed it for a year. When the show started, a lot of work was there. I was also doing a Punjabi film. A lot of things were happening. When I collapsed, when I had bipolar disorder and psychotic symptoms on set of Raw Star, maine kaha kuch problem hai mere dimaag mein, kuch hogaya hai. Mereko isko theek karne do (I said there is some problem in my brain, something has happened. I want to fix it)."

He added, “Mujhe kuch nahi karna, mujhe isko theek karna hai (I don’t want to do it, I want to work on it). It took me five years, I got better. I then wanted to make music. I told my mother, ‘I’m unable to do anything’. She told me, ‘You started as a music producer, start writing beats’… My songs became hits, I was making a comeback, but was facing failures. Mota tha, logo ne kaha, ‘Yeh woh look nahi hai, woh comeback nahi horaha’. Gaana hit horaha tha but mujhe accept nahi karahe the log (I was fat, people said, ‘This isn’t the look, the comeback isn’t happening)’. The songs were hits but people were not accepting me).

Also read: Honey Singh walks hand-in-hand with new girlfriend Tina Thadani after controversial divorce

He recently gave fans a remix of the legendary 1990s hit song from the film Yai Re (Rangeela). In the party remix of the song, the rapper is joined by model Iulia Vantur.