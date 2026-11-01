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Honey Singh's nephew killed in Jalandhar car crash, singer mourns his loss: 'Dark decade for me'

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Honey Singh's nephew killed in Jalandhar car crash, singer mourns his loss: 'Dark decade for me'

Yo Yo Honey Singh's nephew Vidit Auluck and his friend Aarav Talwar died in a road accident in Punjab's Jalandhar on November 1. Their Volkswagen car crashed into a stationary tractor-trolley on a flyover while they were returning home from a birthday party.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Nov 01, 2026, 02:28 PM IST

Honey Singh's nephew killed in Jalandhar car crash, singer mourns his loss: 'Dark decade for me'
Honey Singh's nephew Vidit killed in Jalandhar car crash
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A tragic road accident in Punjab's Jalandhar claimed the lives of two young men, one of whom was Vidit Auluck, nephew of singer Yo Yo Honey Singh. According to News18, Vidit and his friend Aarav Talwar were returning home after attending a birthday party in the early hours of Sunday, November 1, when their car rammed into a stationary tractor-trolley.

The news of his nephew's untimely demise has left Honey Singh devastated. The singer took to Instagram Stories to express his grief, writing, "It’s a dark decade for me. The loss of my nephew is devastating. Bhole Nath, mehr mehr mehr @dineshauluck." Vidit's father, Dinesh Auluck, owns Punjabi music label Speed Records, while Aarav was the son of the owner of Pappy Sweets.

Singh

What happened in the Jalandhar road accident?

The accident took place on a flyover near the Police Lines area. The Volkswagen car was travelling from BMC Chowk towards BSF Chowk when it crashed into a tractor-trolley parked on the flyover. Baradari police station SHO Sahil Chaudhary said the police received information about the accident at around 3 am. He explained that Municipal Corporation sanitation workers had parked the tractor-trolley on the flyover while carrying out cleaning work and collecting garbage.

According to the SHO, five people were travelling in the car at the time of the accident. While Vidit Auluck and Aarav Talwar died, the other three occupants had reportedly returned home. Following the alert, police personnel reached the spot and took the bodies into their custody. However, the families declined further legal proceedings, following which the bodies were handed over to them.

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