Honey Singh ditches popular award show, cancels performance, leaves Punjab venue at last moment due to..: 'He was persistent in getting his own..'

Honey Singh had a live performance at the recent popular Punjabi awards, but he cancelled his performances at the last moment due to a security scare.

Simran Singh

Updated : Aug 29, 2025, 11:55 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Honey Singh ditches popular award show, cancels performance, leaves Punjab venue at last moment due to..: 'He was persistent in getting his own..'
Honey Singh
Rapper and singer Honey Singh has grabbed headlines for backing out of an event at the last moment. As per the reports, Honey Singh was slated to perform at Filmfare Punjabi Awards 2025, and he even reached the venue, Bindra PCA Cricket Stadium in Mohali, Punjab. However, he cancelled his performance at the last moment and left the location, because, reportedly, his own personal security team wasn't allowed inside the venue. 

As per India Today, the organisers of the award function that happened on August 23 had their security arrangement along with the Punjab police, but Honey Singh insisted on getting his own security team. The organisers agreed to his terms, but couldn't implement his request at the last moment. Thus, he had to cancel the performance at the last moment, and he rushed out of the venue. 

India Today quoted a source that claimed, “As per the protocols, they did not allow any other external members on the ground for anyone. However, Honey Singh was persistent in getting his own safety unit as a precautionary measure. While the organisers understood and respected his demands, given the overall security plans, they could not agree to it. After a long discussion with the organisers, the musician left the venue, refusing to perform." On the work front, Honey Singh will soon be seen with Shehnaaz Gill's Punjabi film Ikk Kudi. Singh collaborated with Gill for's first production, and he composed a track for her film. 

Women's Commission condemns Honey Singh and Karan Aujla for these reasons

Taking suo motu cognisance, the Punjab State Women's Commission has summoned Punjabi singers and rappers Karan Aujla and Yo Yo Honey Singh for allegedly promoting misogynistic content and 'objectification' of women in their recent songs. The Chairperson of the Punjab State Women's Commission, Raj Lali Gill, told ANI on Thursday that the commission had reviewed complaints and public reactions regarding certain lyrics and visuals in Honey Singh and Karan Aujla's latest releases, and has written to the state Director General of Police (DGP), urging immediate action.

(With inputs from ANI)

