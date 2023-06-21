Search icon
Honey Singh claims he received death threat from Sidhu Moose Wala murder accused Goldy Brar: 'My entire family is...'

Reportedly, Honey Singh met Delhi Police Commissioner on Wednesday and sought security.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: IANS |Updated: Jun 21, 2023, 09:09 PM IST

A still of Honey Singh

Singer and rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh has filed a complaint with the Delhi Police after he allegedly received death threats from gangster Goldy Brar. As per the report of IANS, the singer also met Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora on Wednesday and sought security. It was learnt that the rapper had received threats over phone calls and voice notes.

"I have received phone calls from persons claiming to be Goldy Brar and his gang members. The calls were also received by my staff. I have requested Commissioner Saab to provide me security and investigate the matter," Singh told reporters. "All the evidence and records regarding the calls and threats have been submitted to the police," he said. As per another report by NDTV, Singh said, "I am scared, my entire family is scared. Who isn’t scared of death? This is the first time I have got such a threat. I have got a lot of love from people."

Punjab-origin Satinderjit Singh Brar, nicknamed as Goldy Brar, the alleged mastermind in the killing of famed singer Sidhu Moosewala and an affiliate of Lawrence Bishnoi`s gang, has been listed among Canada`s 25 most wanted fugitives in the country. Wanted by Royal Canadian Mounted Police for murder, Brar's name figured in the Bolo (Be On the Lookout) Programme. However, there is no reward for Brar. He reached Canada on a student visa in 2017.

From Rekha to Zeenat: Look at alleged love affairs of Pakistan's ex PM Imran Khan with Bollywood actresses
Surveen Chawla shines 'brighter than the sun' in yellow lehenga at Cannes 2023, see viral photos
In pics: Pooja Hegde turns heads in pink co-ord set to promote Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan
In pics: Sunny Leone's cropped shirt, teamed with blue skirt is a perfect summer outfit
Meet Rahul Bhat, once star of hit TV show Heena who quit acting for over 10 years, now stars in Anurag Kashyap's Kennedy
First-image
IndiGo flight makes emergency landing in Delhi due to engine failure
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
