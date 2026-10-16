Honey Singh appears before Maharashtra Cyber Cell, questioned for over two hours - Watch viral video

Yo Yo Honey Singh appeared before the Maharashtra Cyber Cell on Friday, and recorded his statement for two hours over allegedly objectionable concert remarks. The rapper had previously sought more time to appear for questioning, but the agency had rejected his request.

Rapper and music producer Yo Yo Honey Singh, whose real name is Hirdesh Singh, appeared before the Maharashtra Cyber Cell on Friday and recorded his statement for two hours over allegedly objectionable remarks made during a concert. He was seen leaving the office amid tight security. His appearance came after the agency rejected his request to appear on October 22. Honey Singh had sought additional time after failing to appear for questioning on October 5, reportedly citing his overseas travel.

According to Maharashtra Cyber sources, the rapper had been summoned three times before being called in again. A senior official had earlier warned that a Look Out Circular (LOC) could be initiated if he failed to appear. The case stems from a complaint over allegedly objectionable remarks made during a performance. The matter is under investigation.

#WATCH | Mumbai | Rapper and music producer Hirdesh Singh, popularly known as Yo Yo Honey Singh, appeared before the Maharashtra Cyber Cell The summons were issued after a person filed a complaint against Honey Singh over allegedly objectionable remarks made by the rapper during a concert: Maharashtra Cyber Cell — ANI (@ANI) October 16, 2026

Separately, Honey Singh has also been facing legal scrutiny over his controversial song Volume 1, released in collaboration with Badshah aka Aditya Prateek Singh Sisodia in 2006. In April earlier this year, the Delhi High Court ordered the song's immediate removal from online platforms, describing its lyrics as vulgar, obscene and derogatory towards women.

The petition also alleged that Honey Singh performed lines from Volume 1 at a concert at Delhi's Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium on March 1, 2025. However, the singer denied the claim before the Delhi High Court in May and maintained that he had not performed the song at the event. The court subsequently directed him to file an affidavit clarifying his stand.

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