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Honey Singh appears before Maharashtra Cyber Cell, questioned for over two hours - Watch viral video

Yo Yo Honey Singh appeared before the Maharashtra Cyber Cell on Friday, and recorded his statement for two hours over allegedly objectionable concert remarks. The rapper had previously sought more time to appear for questioning, but the agency had rejected his request.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Oct 16, 2026, 07:50 PM IST

Honey Singh appears before Maharashtra Cyber Cell, questioned for over two hours - Watch viral video
Maharashtra Cyber Cell questions Honey Singh for two hours
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Rapper and music producer Yo Yo Honey Singh, whose real name is Hirdesh Singh, appeared before the Maharashtra Cyber Cell on Friday and recorded his statement for two hours over allegedly objectionable remarks made during a concert. He was seen leaving the office amid tight security. His appearance came after the agency rejected his request to appear on October 22. Honey Singh had sought additional time after failing to appear for questioning on October 5, reportedly citing his overseas travel.

According to Maharashtra Cyber sources, the rapper had been summoned three times before being called in again. A senior official had earlier warned that a Look Out Circular (LOC) could be initiated if he failed to appear. The case stems from a complaint over allegedly objectionable remarks made during a performance. The matter is under investigation.

Separately, Honey Singh has also been facing legal scrutiny over his controversial song Volume 1, released in collaboration with Badshah aka Aditya Prateek Singh Sisodia in 2006. In April earlier this year, the Delhi High Court ordered the song's immediate removal from online platforms, describing its lyrics as vulgar, obscene and derogatory towards women.

The petition also alleged that Honey Singh performed lines from Volume 1 at a concert at Delhi's Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium on March 1, 2025. However, the singer denied the claim before the Delhi High Court in May and maintained that he had not performed the song at the event. The court subsequently directed him to file an affidavit clarifying his stand.

Also Read - Kriti Sanon moves Delhi High Court to protect her personality rights, next hearing scheduled on this date

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