Homebound beat 23 films to become India's entry for Oscars 2026; shortlist included Pushpa 2, Kesari 2, The Bengal Files

From Pushpa 2 and Kesari Chapter 2 to The Bengal Files and Superboys of Malegaon, here is the list of 23 movies that lost to Homebound in India's Oscars race for the 2026 Academy Awards.

Starring Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa, and Janhvi Kapoor in the leading roles, Neeraj Ghaywan's Homebound has been selected as India's official entry for the 2026 Academy Awards in the Best International Feature Film category. The film is produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra under Dharma Productions.

Homebound beat these 23 films to become India's official entry for Oscars 2026

Inspired by journalist Basharat Peer's The New York Times article Taking Amrit Home, Homebound was chosen from a list of 23 other films shortlised by the FFI ((Film Federation of India). These included the 2024 highest-grossing Indian film Pushpa 2, Vivek Agnihotri's controversial movie The Bengal Files, and Akshay Kumar, Ananya Panday, R Madhavan-starrer Kesari Chapter 2.

The 20 other films that were included in the shortlist were I Want to Talk, Tanvi The Great, Superboys of Malegaon, Sthal, Kannappa, Meta The Dazzling Girl, Sabar Bonda, Dashavatar, Vanvaas, Paani, Gandhi Tatha Chettu, Aata Thambaycha Naay, Kuberaa, Boong, Sankranthiki Vasthunnam, Humans in the Loop, Jugnuma, Phule, Veera Chandrahasa and Pyre.

How Indian films have performed at the Oscars previously?

Indian films and talents have registered individual wins in Best Song, Music, Sound and Costume categories for films such as Slumdog Millionaire and RRR, but no Indian film has managed to win in the Best International Feature film segment, which was earlier known as the Best Foreign Film category.

Only three Indian films have received nominations in the category and they are Mehmood Khan's Mother India, Mira Nair's Salaam Bombay, and Ashutosh Gowarikar's Lagaan. Deepa Mehta's Water also received a nomination but it was submitted from Canada. The 98th Oscars will take place on Sunday, March 15, 2026.

Homebound release date and Martin Scorsese's connection to the Neeraj Ghayan film

Homebound marks Neeraj Ghaywan's return to film direction after 10 years since his debut directorial Masaan, featuring Richa Chadha, Shweta Tripathi, Sanjay Mishra, and Pankaj Tripathi, won over the hearts of the audiences and critics in 2015. Now, Ishaan, Vishal, Janhvi-starrer is set to release in cinemas worldwide on September 26. It premiered at the 78th Cannes Film Festival in May earlier this year and was also screened at the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). The film is executively produced by the Hollywood legend Martin Scorsese.

