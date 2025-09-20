Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Homebound beat 23 films to become India's entry for Oscars 2026; shortlist included Pushpa 2, Kesari 2, The Bengal Files

IND vs OMN, Asia Cup 2025: India hold nerve to beat Oman by 21 runs, seal top spot in Group A

IND vs OMN, Asia Cup 2025: Arshdeep Singh scripts history, becomes first Indian bowler to achieve landmark T20I milestone

DNA TV Show: Why Donald Trump called London Mayor Sadiq Khan 'among the worst' globally

Disha Patani house firing: Two juvenile shooters from Rohit Godara-Goldy Brar gang arrested by Delhi Police

Viral video: Makeup artist transforms into Kajol so perfectly, fans ask if it’s AI

Estonia says 3 Russian jets entered its airspace, NATO calls it 'reckless behaviour'

Salman Khan wraps up Battle of Galwan in 45 days, director Apoorva Lakhia says 'froze, baked, shivered, sucked oxygen but...'

Massive 6.0 magnitude earthquake strikes off Russian coast

Not Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Kolkata, this is India’s largest airport by land size, its in…, name is…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Homebound beat 23 films to become India's entry for Oscars 2026; shortlist included Pushpa 2, Kesari 2, The Bengal Files

Homebound beat 23 films to become India's entry for Oscars 2026

IND vs OMN, Asia Cup 2025: Arshdeep Singh scripts history, becomes first Indian bowler to achieve landmark T20I milestone

IND vs OMN, Asia Cup 2025: Arshdeep Singh scripts history, becomes first Indian

DNA TV Show: Why Donald Trump called London Mayor Sadiq Khan 'among the worst' globally

DNA TV Show: Why Donald Trump called London Mayor Sadiq Khan 'among the worst' g

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; here are 7 other films she was reportedly removed from

Deepika dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; 7 other films she was removed from

Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms

Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Homebound beat 23 films to become India's entry for Oscars 2026; shortlist included Pushpa 2, Kesari 2, The Bengal Files

From Pushpa 2 and Kesari Chapter 2 to The Bengal Files and Superboys of Malegaon, here is the list of 23 movies that lost to Homebound in India's Oscars race for the 2026 Academy Awards.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Sep 20, 2025, 12:08 AM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Homebound beat 23 films to become India's entry for Oscars 2026; shortlist included Pushpa 2, Kesari 2, The Bengal Files
Homebound is India's entry to Oscars 2026
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Starring Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa, and Janhvi Kapoor in the leading roles, Neeraj Ghaywan's Homebound has been selected as India's official entry for the 2026 Academy Awards in the Best International Feature Film category. The film is produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra under Dharma Productions.

Homebound beat these 23 films to become India's official entry for Oscars 2026

Inspired by journalist Basharat Peer's The New York Times article Taking Amrit Home, Homebound was chosen from a list of 23 other films shortlised by the FFI ((Film Federation of India). These included the 2024 highest-grossing Indian film Pushpa 2, Vivek Agnihotri's controversial movie The Bengal Files, and Akshay Kumar, Ananya Panday, R Madhavan-starrer Kesari Chapter 2.

The 20 other films that were included in the shortlist were I Want to Talk, Tanvi The Great, Superboys of Malegaon, Sthal, Kannappa, Meta The Dazzling Girl, Sabar Bonda, Dashavatar, Vanvaas, Paani, Gandhi Tatha Chettu, Aata Thambaycha Naay, Kuberaa, Boong, Sankranthiki Vasthunnam, Humans in the Loop, Jugnuma, Phule, Veera Chandrahasa and Pyre.

How Indian films have performed at the Oscars previously?

Indian films and talents have registered individual wins in Best Song, Music, Sound and Costume categories for films such as Slumdog Millionaire and RRR, but no Indian film has managed to win in the Best International Feature film segment, which was earlier known as the Best Foreign Film category.

Only three Indian films have received nominations in the category and they are Mehmood Khan's Mother India, Mira Nair's Salaam Bombay, and Ashutosh Gowarikar's Lagaan. Deepa Mehta's Water also received a nomination but it was submitted from Canada. The 98th Oscars will take place on Sunday, March 15, 2026.

Homebound release date and Martin Scorsese's connection to the Neeraj Ghayan film

Homebound marks Neeraj Ghaywan's return to film direction after 10 years since his debut directorial Masaan, featuring Richa Chadha, Shweta Tripathi, Sanjay Mishra, and Pankaj Tripathi, won over the hearts of the audiences and critics in 2015. Now, Ishaan, Vishal, Janhvi-starrer is set to release in cinemas worldwide on September 26. It premiered at the 78th Cannes Film Festival in May earlier this year and was also screened at the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). The film is executively produced by the Hollywood legend Martin Scorsese.

READ | Neeraj Ghaywan's Homebound, starring Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa, Janhvi Kapoor, named as India's official entry to 2026 Oscars

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
The Ba***ds Of Bollywood: Full list of 21 star-studded cameos in Aryan Khan’s Netflix debut; Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Ranbir Kapoor and more
The Ba***ds Of Bollywood: Full list of 21 star-studded cameos
A New Wave of Defence Self-Reliance: How Private Players Are Strengthening Atmanirbhar Bharat
Private Sector's Role in India's Defense Self-Reliance
'I've become like Rohit Sharma': Suryakumar Yadav's hilarious gaffe at Asia Cup 2025 toss vs Oman goes viral
'I've become like Rohit': Suryakumar Yadav's hilarious gaffe at Asia Cup 2025
Crackdown on India-origin people: ICE agents detain, jail green card holder living for 30 years in US
Crackdown on Indians: ICE detains, jails green card holder living for 30 yrs
Akash Ambani attends The Ba***ds of Bollywood premiere with Radhika Merchant, Shloka Mehta by his side, makes stylish entry holding…, video goes viral
Akash Ambani attends The Ba***ds Of Bollywood premiere with Radhika Merchant
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; here are 7 other films she was reportedly removed from
Deepika dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; 7 other films she was removed from
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with
From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE