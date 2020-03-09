Headlines

Holika Dahan: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan poses with daughter Aaradhya; sends wishes to fans

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan took to her Instagram page and shared a selfie with daughter Aaradhya Bachchan as they celebrated Holika Dahan.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Mar 09, 2020, 11:42 PM IST

Everyone is celebrating Holika Dahan all over the country. This festival just a few hours before the festival of colours, Holi marks the significance of burning Holika, who was an asura. Thus, many gather around Holika pyre (a bonfire) and celebrate it. Several Bollywood celebrities are also enjoying the festival. A while back Aishwarya Rai Bachchan took to her Instagram page and shared photos of Holika Dahan held at her abode.

In the photos, the actor is seen posing with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. Aishwarya clicked the selfie with her little girl set against the backdrop of the bonfire. Aaradhya is seen all smiles and looking cute in a pink dress while Aishwarya keeps her beautiful smile intact.

The former beauty queen captioned her post stating, "Happy Holi to All Love n Light".

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aishwarya is all set to reunite with Mani Ratnam in his upcoming directorial titled Ponniyin Selvan. The historical drama which is based on a book of the same name has an ensemble cast which includes Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Trisha, Vikram Prabhu, Sobhita Dhulipala, Aditi Rao Hydari, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Ashwin Kakumanu among many others.

Ponniyin Selvan is produced by Lyca Productions and Madras Talkies. The film is likely to be made in two instalments and is one of the most anticipated projects of Mani Ratnam. The music for the film is given by A.R.Rahman and the film is likely to hit the screens next year in April.

