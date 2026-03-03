FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
No Dry Day in Delhi on Holi 2026 as govt permits liquor shops to stay open

Holi 2026: Ranbir Kapoor, Soha Ali Khan-Kunal Kemmu, Neha Dhupia-Angad Bedi enjoy festivities with kids - Watch viral videos

US, Israel-Iran War: Survivors recount heartbreaking horror stories of death and destruction

Will Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Jordan join US-Iran war after being attacked? Will Pakistan join Riyadh? Details here

Vivek Oberoi urges Indians not to spread panic amid rising tensions in Middle East: 'Choose empathy above all else'

Voice Powered AI Development: Elevating productivity with Claude Code and Wispr Flow

Who Makes Best Super Clone Watches: Replicawrist Leads the Market

Emirates flight EK501 from India makes unusual double reverse amid heigh security alert in UAE

7 best Android tools to watch in 2026

Holi Bonanza in Madhya Pradesh government employees: CM Mohan Yadav announces 3% DA hike, salary to increase from THIS date

BOLLYWOOD

Holi 2026: Ranbir Kapoor, Soha Ali Khan-Kunal Kemmu, Neha Dhupia-Angad Bedi enjoy festivities with kids - Watch viral videos

On Tuesday, March 3, Ranbir Kapoor, Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu, Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi were seen celebrating Holi with their kids Raha Kapoor, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, Mehr Dhupia Bedi, and Guriq Singh Dhupia Bedi.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Mar 03, 2026, 04:14 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Bollywood celebrities, including Ranbir Kapoor, Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu, Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi, celebrated Holi with great enthusiasm on Tuesday with boundless energy, revelling in the vibrant festival of colours with their children - Raha Kapoor, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, Mehr Dhupia Bedi, and Guriq Singh Dhupia Bedi.

Neha Dhupia and Soha Ali Khan, who share a close bond, marked the occasion by playing with colours in a cheerful and intimate gathering. Their faces were smeared with gulaal as they played Holi with kids in full josh. The festivities were attended by their husbands, Angad Bedi and Kunal Kemmu, who also took part in the joyous occasion. The celebrations were not limited to just gulaal. Water fights, balloons and pichkaris added to the lively atmosphere as the group unleashed their inner child. 

Earlier in the day, Ranbir Kapoor also stepped out on Tuesday to introduce his daughter Raha to the vibrant festival of colours. The actor was accompanied by his close friend and filmmaker Ayan Mukerji. Ranbir and Ayan have collaborated on the director's first three films - Wake Up Sid (2009), Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013), and Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva (2022).

Holi marks the arrival of spring and the harvest season. The celebration is deeply rooted in Hindu mythology, symbolising the triumph of good over evil. The festival of Holi begins with the ritual of lighting a bonfire, known as Holika Dahan. The following day marks the more widely celebrated aspect of Holi, when people immerse themselves in joy and togetherness by playing with colours.

This year, the celebration of the Festival of Colours is being observed on two separate days. While several states in Western India, including Mumbai and Gujarat, have already begun the festivities today, Tuesday, March 3. North India is set to mark its main celebrations tomorrow, Wednesday, March 4.

