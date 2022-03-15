Holi 2022: 5 Bollywood songs to add to your playlist as you celebrate the festival of colors - Watch videos

After months of waiting, Holi- one of the most vibrant festivals of India, is finally here. This year Holi will be celebrated on March 18. Also known as the festival of colours, Holi is one of the most significant festivals of Hindus, although it is celebrated by people of other faiths as well.

The festival of Holi marks the triumph of good over evil and is celebrated for two days. The evening before Holi is known as Holika Dahan or Chhoti Holi during which people light a bonfire to signify the burning of the demon Holika. This year, Chhoti is being celebrated on March 17.

People celebrate Holi by splashing water and smearing each other with colours, which is also known as ‘Gulal’. Children enjoy the day by playing with water balloons and water guns. Parties are hosted by people where they dance to popular Holi songs. Therefore, we decided to treat you with some Holi Songs that you can play this year.

1. ‘Rang Barse’ from ‘Silsila’

2. ‘Balam Pichkari’ from ‘Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

3. ‘Holi Khele Ranghuveera’ from ‘Baghban’

4. ‘Soni Soni’ from ‘Mohabbatein’

5. ‘Badri Ki Dulhania’ from ‘Badrinath ki Dulhania’

People also relish on some lip-smacking sweets like Gujiya- a traditional sweet made on Holi and Thandai, which is a Holi-special drink made of milk. Some people also binge on some bhang, which is cannabis added to thandai, and it is intoxicating. Bhang is enjoyed by people on Holi across the country.

Although Holi is celebrated the same way across the country, some states play Holi in a different yet special manner. Holi celebrations in Vrindavan and Mathura are very famous. In Pushkar, Rajasthan, people play ‘Kapda-faad’ Holi and in Barsana, Uttar Pradesh, ‘Lathmar Holi’ is celebrated where women hit men with sticks (lath) while they try to shield themselves.