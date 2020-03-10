Holi 2020: Posing with Kiran Rao, Azad points watergun at father Aamir Khan

After Saif Ali Khan got spotted playing Holi with Taimur Ali Khan, Aamir Khan also released images of him playing Holi with wife Kiran Rao and son Azad Khan. Although Aamir did not share his own images, he did give us some insight into what his Holi celebrations look like this year.

In one of the images which Aamir shared, Kiran Rao poses while holding Azad's shoulder. On the other hand, their naughty son points the water gun towards the camera with which Aamir was clicking their image. Kiran and Azad were twinning on the occasion. While she wore a sleeveless white t-shirt with loose pants, Azad wore a full length t-shirt with shorts.

Aamir also captured another image where Azad's clothes have been coloured in shades of green, yellow, blue, pink and orange. He visibly played with both water as well as colour. Azad's face, too, was covered in yellow as he smiled for the image. While sharing the images, Aamir wrote, "Holi Mubarak guys. Love. a."

Here's his post:

On the work front, Aamir Khan will next be seen in 'Forrest Gump's Hindi adaptation titled 'Laal Singh Chadha'. Helmed by his 'Secret Superstar' director Advait Chandan, the movie features Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead role with Mona Singh in a pivotal role. Aamir's name has also been linked to other projects, mainly 'Mahabharat' and a web show.