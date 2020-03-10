Holi 2020: Kareena Kapoor Khan-Taimur Ali Khan get smeared in pink; actor declares it has their colour!

Headlines

Rakesh Roshan trends after Mamta Banerjee's gaffe while lauding ISRO scientists; netizens share hilarious memes

Wagner chief Prigozhin, who led revolt against Vladimir Putin, dies in horrific Russia plane crash

How to UnSnooze on Facebook (Someone & Page)

The innovation from Cyberweb Hotel empowers hoteliers to enhance guest experiences and optimize revenue generation.

Twinkle Khanna congratulates Akshay Kumar for impacting education system, ‘shaking’ box office with OMG 2

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Rakesh Roshan trends after Mamta Banerjee's gaffe while lauding ISRO scientists; netizens share hilarious memes

How to UnSnooze on Facebook (Someone & Page)

The innovation from Cyberweb Hotel empowers hoteliers to enhance guest experiences and optimize revenue generation.

10 health benefits of protein powder

Chandrayaan-3: How foreign media reacted ISRO's historic soft landing on the moon

9 Bollywood actresses who made their acting debut with South films

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

5 IAS, IPS, IFS officers who later joined politics

Sonam Bajwa mesmerises in white and pink cut out dress, fans call her ‘barbie’

Meet BLACKPINK singer Jisoo's boyfriend Ahn Bo-hyun who has net worth of 41 crore

Chandryaan-3: India Scripts History As It Makes Soft Landing On Lunar South Pole

Chandrayaan 3 Landing: What if spacecraft misses soft landing on Aug 23? 3 possibilities explained

Chandrayaan 3 Landing: Here's what Vikram lander & Pragyan rover will do after landing | Explained

Rakesh Roshan trends after Mamta Banerjee's gaffe while lauding ISRO scientists; netizens share hilarious memes

Twinkle Khanna congratulates Akshay Kumar for impacting education system, ‘shaking’ box office with OMG 2

This actor, who starred in BR Chopra's Mahabharat, was ace athlete, won medals for India at Asian, Commonwealth Games

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Holi 2020: Kareena Kapoor Khan-Taimur Ali Khan get smeared in pink; actor declares it has their colour!

Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram page and shared a photo and a video of herself and son Taimur Ali Khan from their Holi celebrations.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Mar 10, 2020, 07:42 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Kareena Kapoor Khan, since the time she joined the world of Instagram, has been teasing fans with glimpses from her life daily. Until now, she has shared photos of Saif Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Babita and also Taimur Ali Khan. Today, on the occasion of Holi, Saif, Kareena and Taimur were clicked by the paparazzi outside their residence. However, even Bebo made sure to post Holi photos on her Instagram page.

A while back, the actor shared a Boomerang video in which she is seen smeared in colour pink while posing with her trademark pout. Kareena is wearing a white outfit and black sunglasses. She captioned her post stating, "I think pink is my colour. Agree?"

Check it out below:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 on

Soon after that, Kareena took to her Instagram story and shared a candid photo of little Taimur also seen smeared in the colour pink. For the photo, she wrote, "Looks like pink is his colour too."

Take a look:

Earlier, during an interaction with Filmfare, when Kareena was asked about balancing parenting and professional life, she had told, "We women somehow know how to multitask. I’m enjoying every minute of it. I’m balancing it well. My time with my child is my time. I don’t need to flaunt it on Instagram. I don’t need to flaunt it in front of the media. Like I don’t need to carry my child at the airport to prove how much I love him. My husband too believes it’s not needed. By carrying the child in my arms I don’t need to prove that I’m a hands-on mother. Even if I have two hours with Saif, Taimur and myself in the bedroom, it’s the quality of time and wanting to be together that matters, rather than the quantity of time we spend. I come from that school of parenting."

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Rain hampers decisive T20I, India seal series 2-0 against Ireland

Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio launches 2 prepaid plans with free Netflix subscription, check details

PAN-Aadhaar linking: If your PAN card is inoperative will the salary be credited in your bank account? Check details

PM Modi leaves for BRICS summit in South Africa, calls it useful opportunity to identify future areas of cooperation

Twinkle Khanna congratulates Akshay Kumar for impacting education system, ‘shaking’ box office with OMG 2

MORE

MOST VIEWED

5 IAS, IPS, IFS officers who later joined politics

Sonam Bajwa mesmerises in white and pink cut out dress, fans call her ‘barbie’

Meet BLACKPINK singer Jisoo's boyfriend Ahn Bo-hyun who has net worth of 41 crore

Streaming This Week: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3, Rangabali, Heartstopper Season 2, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

Nitin Desai funeral: Aamir Khan, Ashutosh Gowariker, Sanjay Leela Bhansali pay their last respects to late art director

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE