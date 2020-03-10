Holi 2020: Kareena Kapoor Khan-Taimur Ali Khan get smeared in pink; actor declares it has their colour!

Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram page and shared a photo and a video of herself and son Taimur Ali Khan from their Holi celebrations.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, since the time she joined the world of Instagram, has been teasing fans with glimpses from her life daily. Until now, she has shared photos of Saif Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Babita and also Taimur Ali Khan. Today, on the occasion of Holi, Saif, Kareena and Taimur were clicked by the paparazzi outside their residence. However, even Bebo made sure to post Holi photos on her Instagram page.

A while back, the actor shared a Boomerang video in which she is seen smeared in colour pink while posing with her trademark pout. Kareena is wearing a white outfit and black sunglasses. She captioned her post stating, "I think pink is my colour. Agree?"

Check it out below:

Soon after that, Kareena took to her Instagram story and shared a candid photo of little Taimur also seen smeared in the colour pink. For the photo, she wrote, "Looks like pink is his colour too."

Take a look:

Earlier, during an interaction with Filmfare, when Kareena was asked about balancing parenting and professional life, she had told, "We women somehow know how to multitask. I’m enjoying every minute of it. I’m balancing it well. My time with my child is my time. I don’t need to flaunt it on Instagram. I don’t need to flaunt it in front of the media. Like I don’t need to carry my child at the airport to prove how much I love him. My husband too believes it’s not needed. By carrying the child in my arms I don’t need to prove that I’m a hands-on mother. Even if I have two hours with Saif, Taimur and myself in the bedroom, it’s the quality of time and wanting to be together that matters, rather than the quantity of time we spend. I come from that school of parenting."