'Ho gaya, bas...': Sonakshi Sinha asks paparazzi to stop filming her after dinner with Zaheer Iqbal and Shatrughan Sinha; watch

Sonakshi Sinha appeared irritated after photographers continued filming her and her family even after they had posed outside a Mumbai restaurant.

Actor Sonakshi Sinha appeared visibly annoyed during a recent encounter with the paparazzi in Mumbai after being continuously filmed following a family dinner outing. The actress had stepped out for dinner with her husband, Zaheer Iqbal, and her father, veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha, on Monday evening.

Sonakshi Requests Photographers To Stop Recording

A video from the outing, now circulating on social media, shows Sonakshi, Zaheer and Shatrughan exiting a restaurant as photographers waited outside to capture them. The trio initially acknowledged the paparazzi and briefly posed for pictures. However, Sonakshi appeared to grow impatient when the cameras continued recording even after the photo session had ended.

The actress was seen politely asking the photographers to stop filming and wished them good night. When the recording continued, Zaheer Iqbal also stepped in and requested the photographers to stop. Sonakshi then repeated her request more firmly before heading towards their car.

Despite the actress's repeated requests, the paparazzi continued filming for a few moments before the family finally left the venue.

Sonakshi And Zaheer's Love Story

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal got married on June 23, 2024, in an intimate ceremony at their Mumbai residence after being in a relationship for seven years.

The couple later hosted a grand reception that was attended by several Bollywood celebrities, including Salman Khan, Huma Qureshi, Rekha, Tabu, Anil Kapoor, Gulshan Devaiah, Yo Yo Honey Singh, Rajkummar Rao, Kajol, Richa Chadha, Siddharth, Aditi Rao Hydari and Raveena Tandon.

Worked Together In Double XL

Before their marriage, Sonakshi and Zaheer shared screen space in the 2022 film Double XL, which marked one of their notable professional collaborations.Shatrughan Sinha