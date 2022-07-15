Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood

HIT The First Case Twitter review: Cinegoers hail Rajkummar Rao, Sanya Malhotra starrer suspense-thriller

HIT: The First Case has a cleverly crafted plot that keeps the tension high throughout. The movie follows the life of Vikram, a police officer.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 15, 2022, 03:44 PM IST

HIT The First Case Twitter review: Cinegoers hail Rajkummar Rao, Sanya Malhotra starrer suspense-thriller
File Photo

Starring Sanya Malhotra and Rajkummar Rao HIT: The First Case, a Hindi version of the Telugu film, has won over audiences with its grim plot. The movie has been able to pique viewers' curiosity with its snappy, though slightly over-the-top murder mystery.

 

Here's how netizens reacted:

 

 

HIT: The First Case has a cleverly crafted plot that keeps the tension high throughout. The movie follows the life of Vikram, a police officer played by Rajkummar Rao, as he investigates the kidnapping of two females, one of whom also happens to be his fiancée. He works to solve the crime while also confronting his own traumatic background.

 The 2020 Telugu crime investigative action thriller HIT, starring Vishwak Sen and Ruhani Sharma, was originally directed by Kolanu. Kolanu claimed that because the movie is a tribute to the police, he felt it was important to slightly elevate Rao's persona.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sanju Samson to Rahul Tripathi: Cricketers netizens believe Team India will miss against South Africa
6 times Janhvi Kapoor handled wardrobe malfunctions like a pro
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Rare photo of Gyanvapi complex clicked in 1868, see here
Speed Reads
More
First-image
NIRF Ranking 2022: IIT Delhi fourth in list of India's top 10 educational institutes, know which one is on top
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.