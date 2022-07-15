HIT The First Case Twitter review: Cinegoers hail Rajkummar Rao, Sanya Malhotra starrer suspense-thriller

File Photo

Starring Sanya Malhotra and Rajkummar Rao HIT: The First Case, a Hindi version of the Telugu film, has won over audiences with its grim plot. The movie has been able to pique viewers' curiosity with its snappy, though slightly over-the-top murder mystery.

Here's how netizens reacted:

#HITTheFirstCase review: That's how you should remake an excellent crime thriller movie

Rajkummar Rao, bhai ye batao ki ye banda kabhi bekaar acting karta bhi hai kya.

Overall a good to watch suspense movie chahe original HIT dekhi ho ya nahi. — Krish Kumar (@movieverse_yt) July 15, 2022

#HitTheFirstCase just like #Forensic is a remake of an average thriller that attempts to make itself unique with minor tweaks but absolutely crumbles in a lacklustre and shabby climax! #RajkummarRao being exceptional but he can’t rescue the sinking ship — ANMOL JAMWAL (@jammypants4) July 15, 2022

#HITTheFirstCase interval: Sabse badhia baat ye hai ki original movie ki serious tone yahan bhi barkarar hai.... Rajkummar Rao and his acting skills are awesome.

I'm enjoying it — Krish Kumar (@movieverse_yt) July 15, 2022

#HITTheFirstCase Interval : sabke liye nahi he ye movie Vikram movie jese vibe deti he but in more realistic way han thoda slow feel horahi he movie but engaging he

1time watch lekin sabke liye nahi he #rajkumarrao acting best (serious) review ayega yt channel link in bio July 15, 2022

#HITTheFirstCase Film Review Hits The Bulls Eye @RajkummarRao is so much entrenched in his character that you virtually start chasing the villain along with himBravo @KolanuSailesh for Suspenseful Momentum @sanyamalhotra07 @kuldeeprathor9 @TSeries @DilRajuProdctns pic.twitter.com/4MDoW0g3Ij — HEMANT SANGANEE (@HemantSanganee) July 15, 2022

HIT: The First Case has a cleverly crafted plot that keeps the tension high throughout. The movie follows the life of Vikram, a police officer played by Rajkummar Rao, as he investigates the kidnapping of two females, one of whom also happens to be his fiancée. He works to solve the crime while also confronting his own traumatic background.

The 2020 Telugu crime investigative action thriller HIT, starring Vishwak Sen and Ruhani Sharma, was originally directed by Kolanu. Kolanu claimed that because the movie is a tribute to the police, he felt it was important to slightly elevate Rao's persona.