HIT The First Case trailer: Rajkummar Rao, Sanya Malhotra's film promises to be a gritty thiller

HIT: The First Case trailer: Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra's film promises to take you on an unpredictable ride.

HIT: The First Case, the much-anticipated suspense thriller starring Rajkummar Rao alongside Sanya Malhotra is out now! The teaser of the film had received huge love from the fans. They were very excited to unfold the mystery behind Vikram’s life. Finally, their wait ends as they caught sight of Vikram and his life in this gripping trailer of HIT: The First Case.

The story revolves around HIT Homicide Intervention Team's proficient inspector Vikram (Rajkummar Rao) and his mission to crack the case of the missing women. Vikram also suffers from PTSD, and while serving his duty, he even struggles with the ghost of a dark past. The trailer sets the tone of the film filled with suspense, thrill and action. Vikram, played by Rajkummar Rao is a cop battling the demons of his past amidst solving a crime case of a missing woman. The movie unfolds many mysteries, deceits, lies, truth and much more. The 2 minutes 33 seconds trailer keeps you at the edge of the seat, and it promises to be an unexpected ride with unpredictable twists and turns. Rajkummar shines in the trailer as Vikram, and he excels as the investigating officer with a dark past. Sanya Malhotra, as usual, promises to be a 'watch-out' talent, and she will continue to dazzle her fans with impressive acting chops.

Watch the trailer

HIT - The First Case is an official Hindi remake of the Telugu mystery action thriller with the same name. The original Telugu film starred actors Vishwak Sen and Ruhani Sharma in lead roles. The film is a gripping tale of a cop who is on the trail of a missing girl.

Gulshan Kumar and T-Series present in association with Dil Raju Productions HIT: The First Case. Directed by Dr. Sailesh Kolanu, the film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Dil Raju, Krishan Kumar, and Kuldeep Rathore. The film starring Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra hits the theatres on the 15th of July, 2022.