Hit-The First Case: Rajkummar Rao, Sanya Malhotra starrer’s first look OUT

Rajkummar Rao is getting ready for his next film, Hit The First Case. The first poster for the film was released on Saturday, and fans were ecstatic. Rajkummar Rao seems focused on the poster, his stare fixed on the camera. He looks intriguing with his beard and kohl. A top view with an automobile is also included on the poster.

Sharing the poster, Rajkummar Rao wrote in the caption, “Unravelling the first mystery. Hitting the theatres on 15th July 2022! HIT - The First Case."

Earlier he told Indiatoday.in, “When I saw HIT, I instantly connected with it. It’s an engaging story, relevant in today’s environment. As an actor I am always on the look out to play characters I haven’t explored and HIT gives me a chance to do that. I’m looking forward to take this journey with Sailesh and Dil Raju."



Originally, the film was set to open in theatres on May 20. The makers, however, released a statement on May 13 stating that the film will be released on July 15, 2022. Sanya Malhotra also updated her fans on social media at the time.