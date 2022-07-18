Hit The First Case box office collection: Rajkummar Rao's thriller scores low on weekend, earns Rs 5 crore

Hit- The First Case

Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra starrer Hit: The First Case may have found its audience in the multiplexes sector, but overall the business of the film is still on the lower side. The crime-thriller which was released last Friday remained the first choice above Taapsee Pannu's Shabaash Mithu, and there was marginal growth in the collection.

Trade expert Taran Adarsh posted about the collection and confirmed that the film has earned Rs 5.59 crores. He further explained that the film will have to maintain the momentum of the first-day collection (Rs 1.35 crores) during the weekdays, to have a decent first week. Taran wrote, "#HIT: #TheFirstCase finds flavour amongst [premium] multiplexes, but the weekend total is far from satisfactory [despite day-wise growth]... Weekdays crucial... Needs to maintain Day 1 levels on Day 4... Fri 1.35 cr, Sat 2.01 cr, Sun 2.23. Total: Rs 5.59 cr. #India biz."

Here's the post

During the film promotions, the Stree actor revealed how he was rejected early on in his career for weird reasons like his height and eyebrows. Speaking to Bollywood Bubble, Rajkummar elaborated on various ridiculed reasons for which he was rejected for auditions in Bollywood as he said, "I was told so many things. You are not tall enough, your built is not right, your eyebrows are not in a certain shape, and very weird things. And I was like what, what about acting? Wo kisko chahiye."

Thanking the director of his debut film Love Sex Aur Dhokha Dibakar Banerjee and casting director Atul Mongia, Rao continued, "I am glad Dibakar wanted that and Atul Mongia saw that, the casting director of my first film. That’s the thing which will take you forward and nothing else. Eventually, the talent stays and nothing else remains.”

After making his debut in the 2010 anthology drama film, Rao has won the hearts of the audiences and the critics with his superlative performances in films like Shahid, Kai Po Che!, Aligarh, Trapped, Newton, and most recently in the 2022 release Badhaai Do in which he played a gay police officer.