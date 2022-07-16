Hit The First Case box office collection day 1: Rajkummar Rao's film starts on bleak note, collect Rs 1.35 crore

Hit: The First Case

Hit The First Case box office collection day 1: Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra's crime-thriller starts on an unstable note and collects Rs 1.35 crores on Friday. The Hindi remake of the Telugu superhit film won positive reviews, and this might help the film to have a decent weekend.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh posted the collection on his Instagram, and wrote, "#HIT: #TheFirstCase starts on a shaky note... National chains [#PVR, #INOX, #Cinepolis] contribute to its Day 1 biz... Needs to witness miraculous growth on Day 2 and 3 to come on track... Fri Rs 1.35 cr. #India biz."

Hit has been released with Taapsee Pannu's Shabaash Mithu, and the former is enjoying faring slightly better than sports drama. Still, Rao's film has a long way to go, and the weekend collection will give a fair idea of the fate of the film. While promoting the film, Rao opened up on being unaffected by the fact that his film isn't earning Rs 100 crores.

He even opened up on the rise of pan-Indian films and stated, "At one point we were shooting songs in Switzerland, then we started telling small-town stories, and now it is time for larger-than-life cinema that the South offers" In the midst of the rise of pan-India films, Rao isn't too keen in following the trend. Instead, he believes in making his own path. "As an actor, I rather do films I can be proud of, not necessarily something that is working. As long as my producers don't lose money, I can keep telling stories. I would rather do films I will be proud of. I don't want to be part of a herd." The Ludo actor further asserted, "It is okay if my films don't make Rs100 crore at the box office." Hit: The First Case was released in cinemas on July 15.