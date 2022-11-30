HIT 2: SS Rajamouli heaps praise for Adivi Sesh's film, Major star announces release of Hindi dub version

SS Rajamouli- Hit 2

Adivi Sesh is back after the success of Major. On Monday, SS Rajamouli, the man who introduced Indian cinema to the world, attended the pre-release event for his upcoming film HIT 2 or HIT: The Second Case. The grand event featured the film's star cast as well as remarkable guests. The team expressed their excitement and joy about the project.

During the pre-release event, Adivi dropped a hint that HIT 2 will be released across India. And the release date will be announced soon. He stated "After seeing the film, I felt so confident that I asked Nani for a Hindi release. I wished this riveting film was an Indian production. We will announce the Hindi release date in a few days."

Watch HIT 2 trailer

Adivi Sesh made this exciting announcement in front of ace director SS Rajamouli. The maverick filmmaker also gave the suggestion to the team. While heaping praises for the trailer, the RRR filmmaker added, "I’m also waiting eagerly to know who’s the villain. All three of you (Nani, Prashanthi and Sailesh), HIT 3, HIT 4, HIT 5 and HIT 6 should come. It should come on the same season, same date or same week, every year. We should have a HIT franchise every year, that is what I think should happen and it will happen. This is going to be a quality product from Telugu cinema.”

While the first part gained critical acclaim for its storyline, HIT 2 has caught viewers’ attention for a whole lot of different reasons. As per a section of netizens, the trailer has an uncanny similarity with the recent real-life Delhi horror that shook the nation.

HIT 2 is the second instalment from Dr Sailesh Kolanu's HIT Verse. The film is directed by Sailesh Kolanu and is all set to hit the screens on December 2, 2022. HIT 2 features Sesh in the role of cop KD in the Homicide Intervention Team. The movie has Meenakshii Chaudhary in the female lead role. Prashanti Tipirneni is bankrolling the film while Natural Star Nani is the presenter under Wall Poster Cinema. The Hindi version of the film will release after the Telugu version. The release date of HIT 2 Hindi is not decided yet.