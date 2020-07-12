'His memory, these moves will live on': NBA legend Reggie Miller reacts to Sushant sporting his jersey in 'Dil Bechara'

In Dil Bechara title track, Sushant Singh Rajput donned a Reggie Miller Indiana Pacers jersey. This made basketball fans the happiest who decided to make Reggie notice this. For the same, Ekalavyas, India’s leading basketball media company took to their Instagram page and posted the teaser from Dil Bechara featuring Sushant. They wrote, "Everyone TAG @reggiemillertnt in the comments". Soon after that, fans left no stone unturned and flooded the comment section by tagging Miller.

Well, they succeeded and Reggie commented on the post by writing, "He stole my moves." However, he must have got to know later that Sushant is no more and he paid condolence by commenting, "His memory and these moves will live on, Gone But Not Forgotten..."

They posted his comment as a different post and captioned it stating, "Mission accomplished! To all who tagged @reggiemillertnt in the previous post Graphic by @hoopman34 #DilBechara #IndianaPacers #ReggieMiller #BollywoodMeetBasketball #SushantSingh #RIPSushant #RIPSushantSinghRajput #RIPSushantSinghRajput #NBAonEkalavyas #SushantSinghRajput #NBA #IndiaBasketball #India #Hickory @castingchhabra #AmitabhBhattacharya @sonymusicindia @foxstarhindi @disneyplushsvip #DilBecharaTitleTrack".

Check out both the posts below:

'Dil Bechara' song is crooned and composed by A R Rahman. The song is choreographed by Farah Khan Kunder and she had shared an anecdote regarding the shoot on her Instagram page. Farah had written, "Sometimes we can’t let go of memories, bcoz they r constant reminders of a Great Story that we never expected to end..a glimpse of the hard work n talent of @sushantsinghrajput..."

Dil Bechara also stars Sanjana Sanghi as the female lead and is directed by Mukesh Chhabra.