'His life has to be celebrated': Sushant Singh Rajput's first co-star Harshad Chopda plans dance tribute on Ganeshotsav

Sushant Singh Rajput began his career in the entertainment industry with a TV show titled Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil. Now, the channel that aired the show has decided to pay a fitting tribute to the late actor on the occasion of Ganeshotsav.

TV actor Harshad Chopda who is also Sushant's first-ever co-star from Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil has been approached for the special tribute performance.

Speaking about his special performance for Sushant, Harshad recently said in an interview, "Sushant’s death has come as a shock to everyone and now, we are all waiting for the truth to come out. But, his life has to be celebrated, too. The person that I knew, his zest for life, his passion for dancing... he is such an inspiration for all," BollywoodLife reported.

Harshad further revealed that he would be performing on Sushant Singh Rajput's dance numbers and said, "I remember how much he loved dancing. The first time I met him on the set, he was dressed in a black T-shirt with a black beanie and was full of energy. The first scene we did together was a football scene, for which we actually played the game. In the show, Sushant played my younger brother Preet and for me, he will always remain Preet."

Harshad also said that he did not meet Sushant for years but they both never felt as if they lost touch. Sushant Singh Rajput allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself at his residence in Bandra on June 14. The investigation into the case is ongoing.