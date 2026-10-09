‘His death was nothing short of a miracle’: Tanushree Dutta breaks silence on ‘evil dead’ remark about Nana Patekar | Video

Tanushree Dutta has defended her controversial reaction to Nana Patekar’s death, saying people may have different experiences with him but she cannot forget what she claims to have suffered.

Actress Tanushree Dutta has responded to the criticism she received after calling Nana Patekar’s death the end of “evil”. Patekar died suddenly on Thursday, October 8, after a cardiac arrest.

Dutta, who accused Patekar of sexual harassment during the shooting of the 2008 film Horn Ok Pleassss, said his death does not change her personal experience. She had made the allegations against the actor in 2018, becoming one of the prominent voices of India’s #MeToo movement.

‘For me, that was my reality’

Defending her statement, Tanushree said that two people can have very different experiences with the same person. However, she argued that others cannot question what she personally went through.

"When I say evil is dead, I mean it. For me, that was my reality,” she said. The actress also criticised social media users and YouTubers who, according to her, were targeting her for views and likes. She questioned why she should be expected to forgive someone without accountability or repentance.

Tanushree calls Nana Patekar’s death ‘a miracle’

Dutta went on to make strong allegations against the late actor and described his death in extremely harsh terms. "Nana Patekar was a sadistic, sick psychopath, and his death was nothing short of a miracle," she said.

She added that she felt a sense of relief after years of what she described as suffering. Tanushree said her faith in Lord Krishna helped her deal with the difficult period.

Tanushree makes further allegations about harassment

The actress claimed that she had “struggled and suffered” every day since 2020 because of Patekar. She further alleged that other people were involved in the harassment she says she faced.

She also made claims about Patekar’s alleged connections, saying, "Aur konsa shareef admi hai yeh, underworld don Manya Surve ka cousin hai yeh. Shaitaan ki dum. Shaitaan mara hai aaj, jisne mera jeena haram kar diya tha, yeh Bollywood mafia ka ek hissa hai jo mara hai."

These are allegations made by Tanushree Dutta and have not been independently established in the information provided.

Tanushree recalls alleged harassment after #MeToo movement

Tanushree also spoke about what she described as a difficult period following the #MeToo movement. She alleged that people followed and harassed her and claimed that her car’s brakes were tampered with in 2024.

She further alleged that she had faced threats and attacks since 2020. Her comments came after renewed public discussion around her past allegations against Patekar following his death.