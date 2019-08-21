'Hindustani Rap is here to stay, it is the voice that you can’t just ignore': Ranveer Singh on rap revolution in India

It's been six months since Gully Boy but the flavour of the movie can be felt all over the country even now. Ranveer Singh played the role of a street rapper in the film and it showed his journey from Murad to Gully Boy. Soon after the release of the film, Ranveer launched an independent music record label called IncInk which unearth the future superstars of the music scene in India and present their raw talent to a global audience.

Now, India is seeing this rap genre as the new fad in brands and films. We can say that Ranveer has brought niche rap/hip hop music from the streets of the country and made it massively mainstream. From political parties to films and brands, many are now using rap and hip-hop to promote ideas and ideologies. Films namely Article 15 and Khandaani Shafakhana also had songs which involved rap.

When Ranveer was asked about this rap revolution in India, he stated, "The time of Hindustani rap/hip hop has come and this is the much-needed explosion in the music scene of India. These are exciting times for original music in India and rap/hip-hop is a huge refresher. Hindustani Rap/hip hop is no longer an underground music scene. It has become the language of the youth and it is the biggest thing happening in Indian culture today."

Ranveer further said, "India has always produced spectacular original content and now is the time for rap/hip hop and the incredible artists whose poetry is speaking of a revolution. They are the poets of our generation and the youth is listening to what they have to say. Hindustani Rap/hip hop is here to stay and it is the voice of India that you can’t just ignore."

Singh concluded by talking about how he wants to become a leader of the industry. He said, "I love films and I love our industry. I would like to be the leader of the industry, a champion of the industry. I want Hindi cinema and the Hindi movie business to keep growing and becoming bigger and bigger. So, if there is anything that I can contribute to this industry, to the Hindi cinema to become bigger and better it is very rewarding for me."