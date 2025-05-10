Alia Bhatt is facing the wrath of the netizens after her mother, Soni Razdan, dropped an Instagram post about peace, stating, 'India, Pakistan: Stop the hostilities.

Amid the India-Pakistan tension, Soni Razdan posted on Instagram that left the netizens irked, and ultimately, her daughter, Alia Bhatt, got brutally trolled. On Friday, Soni Razdan shared a post with a petition link from Change.org, with a creative that says "India, Pakistan: Stop the hostilities." Though Soni tried to promote peace, the petition she's endorsing is taking digital signatures of users who believe in putting an end to the conflict. However, Soni's post didn't go well with netizens, and when the Sadak actress turned off the comments from her post, netizens went to Alia Bhatt's Insta handles, and they bombarded her latest post with mean comments. As per the latest social media activity, Soni has pulled down the post from her Instagram profile.

Alia Bhatt's last Insta post of May 1 is getting a lot of new comments, with many netizens saying that they are unfollowing her because of her mom. A netizen wrote, "Hindustan ko tumhare jarurat nahi hai. Tumhe jarurat hai hindustan ki. Tumhare log aate hai Bollywood main." Another netizen wrote, "Hurtful to see you perpetuate such hatred." One of the netizens wrote, "Time to unfollow." An internet user wrote, "Lost all respect for Alia. A salute to war."

Another internet user wrote, "I am from Nepal and i was your huge fan but i think it’s time to unfollow you. No matter who is at fault, an innocent person shouldn't have to lose their life. And war only makes innocent people suffer. spread peace and love." For the unversed, after Operation Sindoor, Alia was among the first few who congratulated the Indian Armed Forces and praised them for their bravery.

After posting the petition link, Soni realised that she had hurt Indians' sentiments unintentionally. Thus, she dropped a story on her Instagram, applauding the valour of the army. On her Instagram story, she wrote, "Gratitude for those Bravehearts who are fighting for our safety. You are all in our thoughts and prayers constantly." However, the damage was done, and Alia had to face the burnt of it.