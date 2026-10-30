'Hindu temples are not tourist spots': After Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi calls Sara's Kedarnath visit 'haram', Swami Jitendranand makes BIG statement

After Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi Barelvi called Sara Ali Khan's Kedarnath visit 'haram', Swami Jitendranand Saraswati made another big statement against the actress.

Swami Jitendranand Saraswati, the National General Secretary of Akhil Bharatiya Sant Samiti, expressed his opinion on the controversy surrounding Sara Ali Khan's visit to Kedarnath. While talking to the media, Jitendranand Saraswati called temples pilgrimage sites and not tourist spots.

Hindu temples are not tourist sites: Swami Jitendranand Saraswati

Swami asserted, "This is a matter for the maulanas, and they should stop their sisters and daughters. We clearly said that if Islam feels our Dandiya Raas should include Muslim boys, then why only boys? Why isn't their whole family involved? Why aren't their daughters involved? If the daughters are involved, then it makes sense."

Swami further added, "As for Sara Ali Khan, the Chennai High Court gave a verdict just three days ago that Hindu temples are not tourist spots; they are pilgrimage sites. If you have faith, you can go, but you have to show that faith, and we all welcome this decision."

What exactly happened with Sara Ali Khan?

A controversy has erupted over Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan's recent visit to the Kedarnath Temple in Uttarakhand. Speaking to ANI, Maulana Mufti Shahabuddin Razvi Barelvi, a Bareilly-based cleric and National President of the All India Muslim Jamaat, issued a fatwa terming her temple visit, prayers and rituals as "impermissible" (najayaz) and "haram" under Islamic law (Sharia).

The cleric urged the actress to seek forgiveness (tauba) before Allah for violating Sharia principles. "I have received information, and many young Muslims have also asked me regarding actress Sara Ali Khan visiting the Kedarnath Temple and offering prayers. Is this permissible in light of Sharia, and does Sharia allow for such actions? Regarding this, I would like to clarify the perspective of Islamic Sharia and what its ruling is on this matter."

Sara going to Kedarnath is haram: Maulana

Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi Barelvi said, "For any Muslim, whether a man or a woman, to participate in the faith of another religion, offering prayers and performing religious rituals, is considered impermissible (najayaz) under Sharia. Such actions are not permitted... Therefore, if Sara Ali Khan performed these acts—visiting the Kedarnath Temple, offering prayers, and seeking blessings—of her own free will and volition, then she has sinned—an act that is haram."

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This is not the first time the actress has faced public debate over her visits. In 2018, right-wing groups protested her debut film Kedarnath over its storyline, while conservative Islamic figures have repeatedly criticised her multi-faith personal practices on social media.

Sara Ali Khan's latest movie, Udta Teer

During her latest visit, media reports confirmed that she participated in puja and aarti rituals at the main temple as well as the nearby Bhukunt Bhairav Temple. On the work front, Sara was last seen in Udta Teer, also featuring Ayushmann Khurrana. As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film raked in over Rs 4 crore on the release day. Udta Teer is a spy-comedy directed by Akash A Kaushik, marking his directorial debut.

The film stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan in the lead roles and features an ensemble cast comprising Rahul Bose, Ram Kapoor, Suhail Nayyar, Gulshan Grover, Mukul Dev, Raghubir Yadav, Brijendra Kala, Sandeep Anand, Supriya Pilgaonkar and Smita Tambe.