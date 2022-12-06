Hina Khan shares cryptic post about 'betrayal', worried fans express concern

Credit: Hina Khan/Instagram

Popular actress Hina Khan, who grabbed everyone’s attention with her stint in Big Boss 11, took to Instagram and shared cryptic quotes about ‘betrayal’ and ‘being let down’. Her Instagram stories left her fans confused and worried.

Hina Khan, who is usually very reserved about her private matters, took a surprising turn by sharing specific quotes about being wary of those around because of being betrayed by them, late Sunday night. In her first Instagram story, the quote reads, “Betrayal is the only truth that sticks.”

The second story says, “Remember to forgive yourself for the blindness that put you in the path of those who betrayed you. Sometimes a good heart doesn’t see tha bad…” The actress's fans and well-wishers are very concerned about these posts and have gone all out on social media with speculations about why she has posted such intense messages. Taking Twitter and Instagram by storm, Hina's fans have constantly been bombarding the actress with requests to speak about what has truthfully happened.

One of her fans wrote, “I'm so conscious to know that what's happening with her? HINA KHAN.” The second one mentioned, “Now we are really worrying What's wrong with her U r sherrni ho Hina We are with u Daddy's strong girl @eyehinakhan.”

The second one said, “We are always with you HINA KHAN everything will be alright.” The third one said, “We are with Hina Khan in every situation and see what is happening and what is the reason behind it. HINA KHAN.” The fourth one said, “Whatever has happened to Hina Khan is very wrong. Everyone should support him at this time. HINA KHAN.”

Hina Khan, earlier this year, appeared at Cannes 2022. Her debut at the French Riviera in 2019 and her second outing there in 2022 has also been an experience that she will always remember.

As per the report of IANS, while talking about her experience, Hina said, "Representing India on the global platform is a huge deal. And I consider that a very high honour. And I am so glad that I gotta do it at both of my Cannes appearances. I sincerely hope that I continue to get this opportunity every time." Talking about Country of Blind's posters, Hina reveals: "I remember launching Lines poster and the praise that accompanied that was immense. And it only grew manifold when I launched Country of Blind poster. Both the films have been very close to my heart for various reasons and both being at Cannes only made them even more special. I couldn't have asked for anything more at that moment!"