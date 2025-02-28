Hina Khan lauded the spirit of another cancer warrior for battling the deadly disease with her grace and bravery.

When it comes to battling cancer, one has to maintain a positive mindset and strong willpower. Actress Hina Khan is currently fighting Stage 3 Breast Cancer and she knows how to motivate someone who is striving hard against the deadly disease. Hina took Instagram to shout out for cancer warrior, Choreographer Shikha Singh, who is fighting cancer and keeping herself motivated through dance.

Shikha danced through her chemotherapy and uploaded a reel of it. In no time it went viral, and popular paparazzo Viral Bhayani shared her video with the caption, "Ayo, cancer got kicked out—only dance cells vibin’ here now. Every chemo session, every tear, every ache—none of it could take away her love of life. A warrior in every step, a survivor in every spin. Through pain, through struggles—she moves with grace, proving that strength isn’t just in fighting but in flowing."

In the video, Shikha is seen dancing on Bhool Bhulaiyaa's iconic song Ami Je Tomar. Shikha's dance moves impressed Hina so much, that she shared Viral's post on her Instagram Stories with the caption, "You see what you want to see. She danced through her chemotherapy—WOW. For every individual fighter, motivation comes from a different source. For some, it’s going to office; for some, it’s being able to dance, and for some, cooking for their children. And for some, nothing makes sense, they just want to sail through it silently. And all of us are fair to decide what works for us. Blessings and kudos to this brave woman. I see you, your strength, and your spirit. Salute!" Even Riddhima Kapoor Sahni commented on the reel, and wrote, "May God Bless This Beautiful Woman, Praying For Her."

On the work front, Hina Khan returned to the screen with series Grihalaxmi. The show also stars Chunky Pandey, Rahul Dev, and Dibyendu Bhattacharya in key roles.