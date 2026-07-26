Hina Khan, Rubina Dilaik react to Aamir Khan's third marriage: 'Humare samaaj mein...'

Hina Khan and Rubina Dilaik debated whether a superstar's personal life affects professional success on their podcast. Citing Aamir Khan's third marriage, Hina argued controversies don't decide a film's fate, while Rubina maintained that an actor's personal life does influence public perception.

Hina Khan and Rubina Dilaik found themselves at the centre of a spirited discussion over whether a superstar's personal life can shape the audience's perception of their professional success. In the latest episode of their podcast The Point of View, the actors, along with their husbands Rocky Jaiswal and Abhinav Shukla, debated if controversies from a celebrity's private life can impact their films. The conversation began when Rocky referred to the criticism Aamir Khan has faced following his recent third marriage to Gauri Spratt and questioned whether such personal decisions influence public opinion.

While Rubina believed that an actor's personal life does affect their image, Hina disagreed, saying, "Us hisaab se to Aamir Khan ki koi film hi nahi chalni chahiye (By that logic, none of Aamir Khan's films should work)." When Rubina argued that Aamir had never really been surrounded by major controversies, Hina countered, "Ye kya koi kam controversy hai (Is this any less controversial?)", referring to his third marriage with Gauri. Elaborating on her point, Hina added, "Aam aadmi to yahi sochega na kya yaar phir se shadi kar raha hai? isko bhi chhod diya (The average person would naturally think, 'Seriously? Getting married again? Left this one too?')."

As Rubina interjected, asking, "Why are we judging?", Hina clarified, "I am not judging him for getting married again....But humare samaaj mein ye bahut accha nahi maana jata hai Rubina, shaadi pe shaadi pe shaadi (In our society, Rubina, getting married again and again isn't viewed very positively)." Rocky echoed the sentiment, saying, "Shaadi chhodo, divorce hi accha mana nahi jata hai (Leave marriage aside; even divorce isn't considered acceptable in our society)." Hina further noted that although society has become more accepting over the years, many communities still look at divorce and multiple marriages unfavourably.

Aamir Khan was first married to producer Reena Dutta in 1986, and the former couple share two children, Junaid Khan and Ira Khan. They separated in 2002. He later married filmmaker Kiran Rao in 2005, before announcing their separation in 2021 after 16 years of marriage. Despite parting ways, the two continue to co-parent their son, Azad Rao Khan. Earlier this month, on July 5, Aamir tied the knot with wellness and beauty professional Gauri Spratt in an intimate ceremony at his Pali Hill residence in Mumbai's Bandra.

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