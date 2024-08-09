Twitter
Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams stuck in space, battling radiation, bone weakness; NASA can't rescue her till...

With Appeal to India for Regional Solidarity: Yunus, a banker to the poor now turns into a statesman

FM Nirmala Sitharaman tables Banking Laws (Amendment) Bill in Lok Sabha that seeks to raise nominees per account to...

Paris Olympics Gold medalist Arshad Nadeem: How villagers in Pakistan collected money to send javelin player to Olympics

Bollywood

Hina Khan remembers her father amid her cancer battle, pens heartfelt note on his birth anniversary: 'I'm unable to...'

Amid her cancer battle, Hina Khan penned a heartfelt note, remembering her late father on his birth anniversary.

Simran Singh

Updated : Aug 09, 2024, 01:36 PM IST | Edited by : IANS

On the birth anniversary of her father, actress Hina Khan shared a heart-touching video remembering her dad, and wishing for his ‘one hug’. Hina, who is currently undergoing chemotherapy for Stage 3 breast cancer, took to Instagram Stories, where she has 20.2 million followers, and shared a video with the tagline: “Papa I can handle every situation, but when I remember you, I am unable to control myself.”

Sharing the video, Hina wrote: “8th August… Happy birthday dad… just one hug dad, just one hug”, followed by a crying face and broken heart emojis. Hina, who is best known for her role as Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, has been part of Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8, Bigg Boss 11, and Bigg Boss 14.

 

She has also been part of the movies like Hacked, Wishlist, and the short film titled Smartphone. The actress has starred in music videos as well, such as Bhasoodi, Raanjhana, Humko Tum Mil Gaye, Patthar Wargi, Baarish Ban Jaana, Main Bhi Barbaad, Mohabbat Hai, Barsaat Aa Gayi, and the recent track by Asees Kaur and Saaj Bhatt — Halki Halki Si. Recently, Hina made her Punjabi film debut with Shinda Shinda No Papa alongside Gippy Grewal.

The 36-year-old actress has Country of Blind in the pipeline. On the personal front, Hina is dating Rocky Jaiswal, the supervising producer of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

