Hina Khan can't breathe, actress is constant coughing in 'severe' air of Mumbai, shares AQI of city with worrisome note: 'Makes me reduce my...'

Hina Khan has issued a worrisome statement about the adverse Mumbai AQI, and also revealed that she's constantly coughing due to the city's severe air quality.

Polluted air continues to hamper the daily life of people living in Mumbai, and popular television actress Hina Khan is no exception. Sharing her health update on social media, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress revealed that she is having a hard time breathing, thanks to the deteriorating air quality in the city.

Hina further stated that she has been coughing constantly as the polluted air in Mumbai is having a bad effect on her health, something which she has already been struggling with, given her battle with breast cancer. The Bigg Boss 11 contestant added that the pollution has also restricted her outdoor activities, something which is crucial to maintain optimal health.

She took to the Stories section of her Instagram handle and posted a screenshot of the Air Quality Index of Mumbai, which marked the AQI levels in the city at 209, implying that the Air Quality in the city is 'severe'. Sharing her ordeal with the netizens, Hina wrote a note that read, "What is happening? Can't ever breathe, yaaa. Makes me reduce my outdoor activities. Constant coughing. It's so bad in the morning as well (sic)."

Meanwhile, during her recent appearance on actress Soha Ali Khan's podcast "All About Her", Hina opened up about her challenging journey with cancer. She shared that during her treatment, she faced both good and bad days. Hina said that she used to take chemo every three weeks, out of which she used to be in a lot of pain for the first week; however, she enjoyed her life to the fullest in the remaining two weeks.

She revealed, "It's the way you look at it. People, as soon as they are diagnosed with something, they think their life is over, but it is not. I used to think the same way, but as soon as I started experiencing, I realised that even if there is a side of life which is bad and devastating, there are good days too when you live a normal life with your loved ones, with so much love around."