Himesh Reshammiya to headline Bollywood Music Project 10th anniversary edition with Shilpa Rao, Hariharan, others

The Bollywood Music Project will celebrate its 10th anniversary at Mumbai's Jio Gardens on October 24, 2026. The festival will feature Himesh Reshammiya, Shilpa Rao, Hariharan, Anu Malik, Euphoria Band, Neeraj Shridhar and over 20 artists across multiple stages.

The Bollywood Music Project is set to mark its 10th anniversary with a star-studded edition at Mumbai's Jio Gardens on October 24, 2026. Asia’s largest Bollywood music festival will bring together more than 20 artists and 10 curated acts across multiple stages, blending Bollywood with folk, Sufi, indie, pop and Punjabi sounds. This year's lineup will feature Himesh Reshammiya as the headline act, with Shilpa Rao taking the prime-time slot. Playback veteran Hariharan will also perform alongside his son Akshay Hariharan.

The festival's main stage will additionally feature Euphoria band with Vaishali Samant, Shalmali Kholgade and Abhay Jodhpurkar. Composer Anu Malik will present a collaborative set with Babul Supriyo, Shahid Mallya and his daughters Anmol Malik and Ada Malik. Roop Kumar Rathod and Sunali Rathod will bring their repertoire of romantic and Sufi music to the festival, while Neeraj Shridhar will perform his popular Y2K-era hits. Anirudh Susuwaram will open the Main Stage.

Deepak Choudhary, organiser, Bollywood Music Project, said, "Ten years ago, we set out to build a boundary-breaking playground where legendary maestros, chart-topping pop icons and indie visionaries could co-exist on the same stage. To watch the IP evolve from an ambitious dream into a massive cultural phenomenon is nothing short of historic. This landmark 10th anniversary is our definitive love letter to the fans and we are dialling up the scale, production and sonic diversity to deliver an absolute juggernaut of a festival experience."

Himesh Reshammiya said, "I'm really happy to be performing at The Bollywood Music Project. It’s a great live celebration of Bollywood music, and I’m looking forward to bringing the audience an energetic and unforgettable evening with some of my biggest hits and lots of nostalgia." Shilpa Rao said, "We are putting together a performance that is full of heart and high energy. We are looking forward to watching the audience leave the festival with a memory that stays with them for a very long time."

Anu Malik said, "Sharing the stage for this special showcase alongside Babul Supriyo, Shahid Mallya and my daughters, Anmol Malik and Ada Malik, is an incredibly emotional moment for me. We are taking the audience on a journey through my composed melodies and cinematic songs that have defined generations of Indian music. It is a true celebration of family and the music that connects us all."

Hariharan said, “Music is a beautiful language that connects different generations, and sharing the stage with Akshay is a wonderful continuation of that journey. This performance is our way of bringing together timeless classical roots with a fresh, modern sound. It is a very intimate and proud moment for us, and we are excited to experience it live with the fans."

The tickets will be exclusively available on District by Zomato. HSBC is the presenting sponsor for the event which is co-powered by Hero Vida, JBL India and Vijay Sales. Prices start at INR 1,499 and reach up to INR 14,999 across categories including Lounge, VIP and General Access.

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