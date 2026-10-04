FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Drishyam 3's Kamlesh Sawant aka Gaitonde reveals women wanted to spit on him, beat him with sandals: 'Jeevan bhar yeh afsoos rahega ki...' | Exclusive

Drishyam 3's Gaitonde reveals women wanted to spit on him, beat him with sandals

10 matches in 26 days! Team India braces for T20I marathon against 2 big rivals – Check full schedule

10 matches in 26 days! Team India braces for T20I marathon against 2 big rivals

Himesh Reshammiya to headline Bollywood Music Project 10th anniversary edition with Shilpa Rao, Hariharan, others

Himesh Reshammiya to headline Bollywood Music Project 10th anniversary edition

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
OTT Releases This Week (Sept 28 - Oct 4): Dupahiya 2, Pooja Meri Jaan; new movies and shows to watch this Gandhi Jayanti weekend

OTT Releases This Week (Sept 28 - Oct 4): Dupahiya 2, Pooja Meri Jaan

From Neeti Mohan, Heer, Sarthak Kalyani; Ahead of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, 5 musical geniuses championed by AR Rahman

From Neeti, Heer, Sarthak: 5 musical geniuses groomed by AR Rahman

72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam, Aditya Dhar, Mammootty, Dhanush, Anant Nag accept honours

72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik, Yami, Aditya, Mammootty accept honours

Latest NewsBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Himesh Reshammiya to headline Bollywood Music Project 10th anniversary edition with Shilpa Rao, Hariharan, others

The Bollywood Music Project will celebrate its 10th anniversary at Mumbai's Jio Gardens on October 24, 2026. The festival will feature Himesh Reshammiya, Shilpa Rao, Hariharan, Anu Malik, Euphoria Band, Neeraj Shridhar and over 20 artists across multiple stages.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Oct 04, 2026, 07:06 PM IST

Himesh Reshammiya to headline Bollywood Music Project 10th anniversary edition with Shilpa Rao, Hariharan, others
Bollywood Music Project 2026
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The Bollywood Music Project is set to mark its 10th anniversary with a star-studded edition at Mumbai's Jio Gardens on October 24, 2026. Asia’s largest Bollywood music festival will bring together more than 20 artists and 10 curated acts across multiple stages, blending Bollywood with folk, Sufi, indie, pop and Punjabi sounds. This year's lineup will feature Himesh Reshammiya as the headline act, with Shilpa Rao taking the prime-time slot. Playback veteran Hariharan will also perform alongside his son Akshay Hariharan.

The festival's main stage will additionally feature Euphoria band with Vaishali Samant, Shalmali Kholgade and Abhay Jodhpurkar. Composer Anu Malik will present a collaborative set with Babul Supriyo, Shahid Mallya and his daughters Anmol Malik and Ada Malik. Roop Kumar Rathod and Sunali Rathod will bring their repertoire of romantic and Sufi music to the festival, while Neeraj Shridhar will perform his popular Y2K-era hits. Anirudh Susuwaram will open the Main Stage.

Deepak Choudhary, organiser, Bollywood Music Project, said, "Ten years ago, we set out to build a boundary-breaking playground where legendary maestros, chart-topping pop icons and indie visionaries could co-exist on the same stage. To watch the IP evolve from an ambitious dream into a massive cultural phenomenon is nothing short of historic. This landmark 10th anniversary is our definitive love letter to the fans and we are dialling up the scale, production and sonic diversity to deliver an absolute juggernaut of a festival experience."

Himesh Reshammiya said, "I'm really happy to be performing at The Bollywood Music Project. It’s a great live celebration of Bollywood music, and I’m looking forward to bringing the audience an energetic and unforgettable evening with some of my biggest hits and lots of nostalgia." Shilpa Rao said, "We are putting together a performance that is full of heart and high energy. We are looking forward to watching the audience leave the festival with a memory that stays with them for a very long time."

Anu Malik said, "Sharing the stage for this special showcase alongside Babul Supriyo, Shahid Mallya and my daughters, Anmol Malik and Ada Malik, is an incredibly emotional moment for me. We are taking the audience on a journey through my composed melodies and cinematic songs that have defined generations of Indian music. It is a true celebration of family and the music that connects us all."

Hariharan said, “Music is a beautiful language that connects different generations, and sharing the stage with Akshay is a wonderful continuation of that journey. This performance is our way of bringing together timeless classical roots with a fresh, modern sound. It is a very intimate and proud moment for us, and we are excited to experience it live with the fans."

The tickets will be exclusively available on District by Zomato. HSBC is the presenting sponsor for the event which is co-powered by Hero Vida, JBL India and Vijay Sales. Prices start at INR 1,499 and reach up to INR 14,999 across categories including Lounge, VIP and General Access.

READ | OTT Releases This Week: Dupahiya 2, Pooja Meri Jaan; new movies and shows to watch this Gandhi Jayanti weekend

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Iran dismisses Flydubai hijack link as 'false flag' based on 'fabricated evidence'
Iran dismisses Flydubai hijack link as 'false flag' based on 'fabricated evidenc
Nita Ambani hails Team India’s Asian Games 2026 campaign, applauds women athletes for leading the charge
Nita Ambani hails Team India’s Asian Games campaign, applauds women athletes
Drishyam 3's Kamlesh Sawant aka Gaitonde reveals women wanted to spit on him, beat him with sandals: 'Jeevan bhar yeh afsoos rahega ki...' | Exclusive
Drishyam 3's Gaitonde reveals women wanted to spit on him, beat him with sandals
'Indians, Israelis, Emiratis Against Terror': Israel hails unity that saved 172 people on Flydubai flight
Israel hails unity that saved 172 people on Flydubai flight
Amid Janhvi Kapoor's Chuttamalle AI video row, Yami Gautam makes this request to media: 'Please refrain from...'
Amid Janhvi Kapoor's Chuttamalle AI video row, Yami Gautam makes this request
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
OTT Releases This Week (Sept 28 - Oct 4): Dupahiya 2, Pooja Meri Jaan; new movies and shows to watch this Gandhi Jayanti weekend
OTT Releases This Week (Sept 28 - Oct 4): Dupahiya 2, Pooja Meri Jaan
From Neeti Mohan, Heer, Sarthak Kalyani; Ahead of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, 5 musical geniuses championed by AR Rahman
From Neeti, Heer, Sarthak: 5 musical geniuses groomed by AR Rahman
72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam, Aditya Dhar, Mammootty, Dhanush, Anant Nag accept honours
72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik, Yami, Aditya, Mammootty accept honours
OTT Releases This Week (September 14-20): Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam; Indian movies, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam, Waiting Hai
Ganesh Utsav 2026: Deva Shree Ganesha, Sindoor Lal Chadayo; 5 iconic Ganpati songs that should be must-haves in your playlist
Ganesh Utsav 2026: 5 iconic Ganpati songs that should be in your playlist
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement