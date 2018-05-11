Himesh Reshammiya to get married to long-time partner Sonia Kapoor in a private ceremony TODAY!

After Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja and Neha Dhupia-Angad Bedi, wedding bells are now to ring for Himesh Reshammiya now!

Ace music composer and singer Himesh Reshammiya will be getting married to his longtime partner - TV actress Sonia Kapoor on May 11 i.e. today in a private ceremony at his Mumbai residence. It will be a low-profile affair with only the family members of the couple and his close friends attending the event. Himesh's son Swaym will also be joining his father in the celebration.

If a Stardust report is to be believed, the couple had been in a live-in relationship with Sonia since quite some time. The singer-turned-actor proposed marriage to her on his terrace and a Mehendi function was held around two days ago. He is also expected to host a reception tonight.

Himesh had seperated from his wife, Komal, in September 2016 after a matrimony of 22 years. Himesh's closeness with Sonia was said to be the reason of his divorce, then. However, Komal had later refuted the rumours saying, “Himesh and I completely respect each other and are jointly going with this decision to part ways legally but mutual respect will always be there for us as I am a part of his family and will always be, and the same is with him towards my family. There are compatibility issues in our marriage but we respect each other immensely. Nobody else should be dragged into this matter and nobody else is responsible for this and the reason for our marriage not working is only and only compatibility. Sonia is not responsible for this at all and our son Swaym and our family loves Sonia just like a family member.”

Reshammiya is best known for his songs like 'Aashiq Banaya Aapne', 'Jhalak Dikhla Ja', 'Tera Suroor', 'Hukka Bar' and 'Tandoori Nights'. His last film, as a music composer, was Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo. Meanwhile, Sonia Kapoor has appeared in shows like Kaisa Ye Pyar Hai, Jugni Chali Jalandhar, Yes Boss, Remix and many others.