Himesh Reshammiya reveals he rejects films with no romantic songs: 'Numbers from romantic tracks are 10 times higher'

Himesh Reshammiya has revealed that he rejects films without romantic songs, saying romantic tracks generate 10 times higher numbers than situational songs.

Music composer and singer Himesh Reshammiya has revealed that he turns down films that do not have romantic songs, citing their significantly higher commercial potential. Known for his chart-topping tracks and commercial instincts, Himesh said he prefers working on romantic numbers and has clear expectations when choosing projects.

In a conversation with trade analyst Komal Nahta on his podcast Game Changers: The Music Series, Himesh explained that he often receives offers for films requiring only situational songs centred on friendships or sibling relationships. However, he is reluctant to take up projects that lack romance. "I frequently get situational films where I am required to make songs for two friends or siblings. They are just straight situational songs. Because I want to work on romantic songs, if 90% of the film consists of five or six situational songs and there is no romantic song, I turn them down. Forgive me, but I don’t want to work on them," he said.

Himesh also explained that the numbers generated by romantic tracks influence his decisions, as audiences tend to respond more strongly to them. He added that he wants to avoid being held responsible if a film's music fails to achieve the expected commercial success. "I have clarity because the numbers coming from romantic songs are 10 times higher. I like doing romantic songs, and I am very good at it. When I work on a film, there is a certain expectation. If I don’t deliver those numbers, they won’t say that the numbers weren’t good because there was no romantic song," he added.

Hosted by Komal Nahta, Game Changers: The Music Series brings together celebrated singers, composers, lyricists and music maestros to discuss their creative journeys, inspirations and the stories behind songs that have shaped generations.



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