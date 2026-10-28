FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Chhath Puja 2026: Delhi govt to run over 50 volvo buses to Patna, Gaya, Muzaffarpur, check other routes

Chhath Puja 2026: Delhi govt to run over 50 volvo buses

Only Mainland China Allowed? Pakistan bars Taiwanese Airlines; MEA says India will fly direct flights

Only Mainland China Allowed? Pakistan bars Taiwanese Airlines

Netanyahu's Return, Modi's Israel Policy: Will India move away from Iran and Muslim world?

India, Israel, Iran: Will Netanyahu's return put Modi's foreign policy to test?

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana to Ayushmann Khurrana's Yeh Prem Mol Liya: 5 films to watch this November

From Ramayana to Yeh Prem Mol Liya: 5 films to watch this November

Bhuvan Bam, Purav Jha, Avneet Kaur, Elvish Yadav, Anushka Sen: Internet stars take on new roles on OTT giant Prime Video

Bhuvan, Purav, Avneet, Elvish: Internet stars take on new roles on Prime Video

Hollywood without borders: From Dev Patel, Freda Pinto to Riz Ahmed, Elnaaz Norouzi; international actors shining bright in West

From Dev, Freda to Riz, Elnaaz; international actors shining bright in West

Latest NewsBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Himesh Reshammiya reveals he rejects films with no romantic songs: 'Numbers from romantic tracks are 10 times higher'

Himesh Reshammiya has revealed that he rejects films without romantic songs, saying romantic tracks generate 10 times higher numbers than situational songs.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Oct 28, 2026, 07:51 PM IST

Himesh Reshammiya reveals he rejects films with no romantic songs: 'Numbers from romantic tracks are 10 times higher'
Himesh Reshammiya/Instagram
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Music composer and singer Himesh Reshammiya has revealed that he turns down films that do not have romantic songs, citing their significantly higher commercial potential. Known for his chart-topping tracks and commercial instincts, Himesh said he prefers working on romantic numbers and has clear expectations when choosing projects. 

In a conversation with trade analyst Komal Nahta on his podcast Game Changers: The Music Series, Himesh explained that he often receives offers for films requiring only situational songs centred on friendships or sibling relationships. However, he is reluctant to take up projects that lack romance. "I frequently get situational films where I am required to make songs for two friends or siblings. They are just straight situational songs. Because I want to work on romantic songs, if 90% of the film consists of five or six situational songs and there is no romantic song, I turn them down. Forgive me, but I don’t want to work on them," he said.

Himesh also explained that the numbers generated by romantic tracks influence his decisions, as audiences tend to respond more strongly to them. He added that he wants to avoid being held responsible if a film's music fails to achieve the expected commercial success. "I have clarity because the numbers coming from romantic songs are 10 times higher. I like doing romantic songs, and I am very good at it. When I work on a film, there is a certain expectation. If I don’t deliver those numbers, they won’t say that the numbers weren’t good because there was no romantic song," he added.

Hosted by Komal Nahta, Game Changers: The Music Series brings together celebrated singers, composers, lyricists and music maestros to discuss their creative journeys, inspirations and the stories behind songs that have shaped generations.

READ | From Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana to Ayushmann Khurrana's Yeh Prem Mol Liya: 5 films to watch this November

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Is China again targeting Tibetan Monasteries after Larung Gar? Homes demolished, internet cut at Dza Sershul
Is China again targeting Tibetan Monasteries after Larung Gar? Homes demolished
Himesh Reshammiya reveals he rejects films with no romantic songs: 'Numbers from romantic tracks are 10 times higher'
Himesh Reshammiya reveals why he rejects films with no romantic songs
'Gyanu Must Go': CJP announces support for INDIA bloc's November 1 rally
'Gyanu Must Go': CJP announces support for INDIA bloc's November 1 rally
Delhi to Varanasi overnight in 9.5 hours: Check route, stops and launch date of new Vande Bharat Sleeper
Delhi to Varanasi overnight in 9.5 hours: Check route of new Vande Bharat Sleepe
Delhi HC rejects PIL seeking Rs 50 crore from CJP over public inconvenience due to protests
Delhi HC rejects PIL seeking Rs 50 crore from CJP over public inconvenience
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana to Ayushmann Khurrana's Yeh Prem Mol Liya: 5 films to watch this November
From Ramayana to Yeh Prem Mol Liya: 5 films to watch this November
Bhuvan Bam, Purav Jha, Avneet Kaur, Elvish Yadav, Anushka Sen: Internet stars take on new roles on OTT giant Prime Video
Bhuvan, Purav, Avneet, Elvish: Internet stars take on new roles on Prime Video
Hollywood without borders: From Dev Patel, Freda Pinto to Riz Ahmed, Elnaaz Norouzi; international actors shining bright in West
From Dev, Freda to Riz, Elnaaz; international actors shining bright in West
Ranabaali releases in Hindi: From intense screen presence to chemistry with Rashmika, 5 reasons why audience is loving Vijay Deverakonda
Ranabaali releases in Hindi: 5 reasons why audience is loving Vijay Deverakonda
From Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 3 to Shobhinaw Satyaa's Hanuman Ansh: 5 men who made 2026 a blockbuster year
From Ajay Devgn to Shobhinaw's Satyaa: 5 men who made 2026 a blockbuster year
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement