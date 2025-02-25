Himesh Reshammiya made his debut as a composer in the 1998 romantic comedy Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya and as an actor in the 2007 romantic thriller Aap Kaa Surroor.

Himesh Reshammiya recently appeared on Farah Khan’s YouTube vlog. Himesh Reshammiya's wife Sonia Kapoor, and Farah Khan's filmmaker brother Sajid Khan were also a part of the fun episode. Having heart-to-heart, they made some appetizing Paneer Sizzlers in the clip titled Himesh And Sonia Ki Sizzler Daawat With Sajid Khan.

Recalling his early days as a producer, the actor-composer shared a memory involving Aamir Khan’s film Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak. He revealed that while there were a lot of doubts about the film's success, he was certain about its box office triumph. As the movie turned out to be a blockbuster hit, Himesh's father and music composer Vipin Reshammiya finally decided to place his trust in him, giving him the money to make a television series.

How Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak changed Himesh Reshammiya's film

Himesh, who made his debut as a composer in the 1998 romantic comedy Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya and as an actor in the 2007 romantic thriller Aap Kaa Surroor, stated, "I love Aamir Khan. In 1988, I attended the film’s trial, and many doubted its success. But I told my dad it would break records, and when it did, I gained his trust. That’s when he gave me money to produce a serial." Thus, Himesh began producing TV series such as Andaz, Aman, Aashiqui, Amar Prem and Jaan on Zee TV.

About Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak

The 1988 romantic musical film Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak was helmed by Aamir's cousin Mansoor Khan in his directorial debut and produced by Aamir's cousin Nasir Hussain. Juhi Chawla played the leading lady. Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak proved to be a breakthrough film for both Aamir and Juhi as it became a blockbuster upon its release.

Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak soundtrack

The film's soundtrack, composed by Anand-Milind and written by Majrooh Sultanpuri, became one of the biggest-selling Bollywood soundtrack in the 1980s. The songs Papa Kehte Hain, Ae Mere Humsafar, Akele Hain To Kya Gum Hai, and Ghazab Ka Hai Din became chartbusters and established the careers of Udit Narayan and Alka Yagnik.