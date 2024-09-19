Twitter
Himesh Reshammiya's father, music director Vipin Reshammiya, passes away at 87

Himesh Reshammiya's father Vipin Reshammiya passed away at the age of 87.

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated : Sep 19, 2024, 09:02 AM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

Himesh Reshammiya's father, music director Vipin Reshammiya, passes away at 87
Himesh Reshammiya with father Vipin Reshammiya
Himesh Reshamiya's father and music director Vipin Reshammiya who was admitted to Kokilaben Hospital passed away at 87 on September 18 due to breathing issues and age-related health problems. 

The family's close friend, Vanita Thapar, confirmed the news to ETimes. Vanita said, "Yes, he had a breathing problem. He was in Kokilaben and passed away today at 8.30 pm." She added, "I am a family friend, more like family. I used to call him Papa since the time he was making TV serials. Later, he became a music director, and then Himesh followed in his footsteps. We share a very close bond. Anup Singh, the numerologist, and I were also very close to him." Vipin Reshammiya's last rites will be held on September 19. 

In 2021, Himesh Reshammiya took to his Instagram and talked about his father Vipin Reshammiya's unreleased track and said "My dad's composer Vipin Reshammiya had composed a beautiful track quite a few years back sung by the legendary Lataji and Kishore Kumar ji. Unfortunately, it couldn’t be released then."

He further added, "I feel that it’s one of the finest classic melodies of all time which should come out in the market for all music lovers and I will be bringing the song out in the market soon, my dad had composed it with a lot of love and I’m happy that this song will be coming out soon for all of you, give it all your love when it comes out and you hear it, we shot for the Kishore Kumar 100 songs special this week and the very talented singers of #indianidol sang beautifully like always lots of love."

Himesh Reshammiya once revealed that Vipin Reshammiya composed music for a Salman Khan film, which is where Salman first encountered Himesh and was impressed by his musical talent. This meeting marked the beginning of Himesh's breakthrough as a music composer for Salman's film Pyar Kiya To Darna Kya. Vipin Reshammiya worked as a producer on The Xpose and Teraa Surroor, both featuring his son, Himesh.

