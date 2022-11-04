Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood

Himesh Reshammiya brutally trolled as he announces Badass Ravi Kumar, netizens jokingly say 'isko Oscars me bhejo'

Some netizens even compared Himesh Reshammiya's look in Badass Ravi Kumar with Deepika Padukone's look in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 04, 2022, 09:51 AM IST

Himesh Reshammiya brutally trolled as he announces Badass Ravi Kumar, netizens jokingly say 'isko Oscars me bhejo'
Himesh Reshammiya - Badass Ravi Kumar/Twitter

Popular music director and singer Himesh Reshammiya announced his upcoming film Badass Ravi Kumar on Thursday, November 3, with a title announcement video. The film is a spinoff of the leading character of Ravi Kumar which Himesh played in the 2014 romantic thriller film The Xpose, which has generated countless memes in the last eight years.

As soon as Himesh dropped the video online, netizens trolled him and made fun of the three-minute-long video in which the Teraa Surroor actor is seen doing multiple action sequences. The netizens are jokingly saying that Badass Ravi Kumar will be as iconic as The Xpose. Some Twitter users also joked that Himesh looks better than Deepika Padukone in the teaser of Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan.

One Twitter user wrote, "Thanks Himesh sir for making this film. My life changed completely after watching the teaser I want to be just as badass like you. Bohot ho gaya Hollywood south film o ka raaj. Sabko pelega aur 14 Oscar layega apna #BadassRaviKumar".

Another user hilariously said that Himesh Reshammiya is the answer to SS Rajamouli as he tweeted, "#HimeshReshammiya's answer to Rajamouli. Forget RRR, #BadassRavikumar will sweep over the audiences. Speaking of which, should we start campaigning for Oscars '24 already? Such a spectacle deserves representation."

READ | Throwback Thursday: When Salman Khan accused Himesh Reshammiya of stealing songs from Anu Malik

One user wrote, "Bye bye Baahubali 2 records, this one is gonna challenge Avatar too. No other film should release within 6 months of it's release in order to avoid loss. Make way for the modern era classic". "What a title announcement teaser I have never seen such great VFX and acting and importantly dialogues wow, Hollywood be aware of it", wrote another user.

Here are the hilarious social media reactions

For the unversed, Himesh, who has given superhit music in films such as Namastey London, Bodyguard, and Tere Naam, made his acting career in the 2007 film Aap Kaa Surroor and has starred in absolutely forgettable films such as Karzzzz, Kajraare, and Happy Hardy and Heer.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Suffering from anemia? Check these 5 foods to increase your hemoglobin level
Weight loss, better kidney health: Health benefits of including bananas in your diet
Coconut water: 5 health benefits of this natural drink
PHOTOS: Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal’s pre-wedding ceremonies to be held at iconic 110 year-old venue
This luxury smartphone costs more than Rs 34 lakh in India, features rare Himalayan alligator skin
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 503 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for November 4
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.