Himesh Reshammiya brutally trolled as he announces Badass Ravi Kumar, netizens jokingly say 'isko Oscars me bhejo'

Popular music director and singer Himesh Reshammiya announced his upcoming film Badass Ravi Kumar on Thursday, November 3, with a title announcement video. The film is a spinoff of the leading character of Ravi Kumar which Himesh played in the 2014 romantic thriller film The Xpose, which has generated countless memes in the last eight years.

As soon as Himesh dropped the video online, netizens trolled him and made fun of the three-minute-long video in which the Teraa Surroor actor is seen doing multiple action sequences. The netizens are jokingly saying that Badass Ravi Kumar will be as iconic as The Xpose. Some Twitter users also joked that Himesh looks better than Deepika Padukone in the teaser of Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan.

One Twitter user wrote, "Thanks Himesh sir for making this film. My life changed completely after watching the teaser I want to be just as badass like you. Bohot ho gaya Hollywood south film o ka raaj. Sabko pelega aur 14 Oscar layega apna #BadassRaviKumar".

Another user hilariously said that Himesh Reshammiya is the answer to SS Rajamouli as he tweeted, "#HimeshReshammiya's answer to Rajamouli. Forget RRR, #BadassRavikumar will sweep over the audiences. Speaking of which, should we start campaigning for Oscars '24 already? Such a spectacle deserves representation."



One user wrote, "Bye bye Baahubali 2 records, this one is gonna challenge Avatar too. No other film should release within 6 months of it's release in order to avoid loss. Make way for the modern era classic". "What a title announcement teaser I have never seen such great VFX and acting and importantly dialogues wow, Hollywood be aware of it", wrote another user.



Here are the hilarious social media reactions

For the unversed, Himesh, who has given superhit music in films such as Namastey London, Bodyguard, and Tere Naam, made his acting career in the 2007 film Aap Kaa Surroor and has starred in absolutely forgettable films such as Karzzzz, Kajraare, and Happy Hardy and Heer.