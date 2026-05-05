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Himesh Reshammiya brings 'rockstar with cap' era back, joins forces with Manushi Chhillar for this song

Himesh Reshammiya will soon be bringing a single with Manushi Chhillar, and the first poster has already created waves among fans.

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Simran Singh

Updated : May 05, 2026, 04:08 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Himesh Reshammiya brings 'rockstar with cap' era back, joins forces with Manushi Chhillar for this song
Himesh Reshammiya with Manushi Chhillar
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Music composer Himesh Reshammiya is all set to bring back the mania of 2000 again with his upcoming track Sharaab, where the singer-composer brings back his iconic full-blown rockstar avatar. The teaser of the song was dropped online, and it has created a genuine buzz among the masses. Backed by music producer Anshul Garg, the full version of the song will be released soon.

About Sharaab

Sharaab features Himesh alongside Manushi Chhillar, with the choreography from  Piyush-Shazia. As  Himesh lends his vocals for the song, the music has been composed by Rajat Nagpal with lyrics by Rana Sotal. Visually and tonally, Sharaab gives a vibe of a high-gloss, edgy space that perfectly goes with the performer’s larger-than-life image.

The global milestone of Himesh Reshammiya

Interestingly, Himesh’s journey in the non-film music space has been compared to global milestones. Just like Michael Jackson’s Thriller redefined pop success globally, Himesh’s non-film albums have left a significant mark on the Indian music scene, or rather, changed the scenario forever. For the unversed, his album Aap Ka Surroor reportedly sold over 55 million copies, making it one of the highest-selling non-film albums globally, second only to Michael Jackson's iconic Thriller.

About Himesh Reshamiya's chartbuster career 

With a career spanning over 125 Hindi films as a composer, more than 2000 hit songs, over 30 reality shows as a judge, and 11 films as an actor, Himesh has consistently remained one of the most prolific names in the industry. He also holds the distinction of being the first Indian to feature in Bloomberg’s list of top pop stars globally.

The teaser poster, which dropped recently, hinted at the comeback of Himesh’s high-energy rockstar mania from the 2000s. Sharaab looks poised to be one of the more talked-about independent music releases in the coming days. Apart from Sharaab, Himesh's latest work as a music composer is Salman Khan's Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace.

Also read: Viral video: Amid Thalapathy Vijay's win at Tamil Nadu, rumoured beau Trisha's comment on his sex appeal goes viral, fans react

 

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