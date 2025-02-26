Janhvi Kapoor, in an episode of Koffee With Karan, poked fun at Himesh Reshammiya's Instagram posts, where he could be seen working out while singing his super hit songs.

Himesh Reshammiya has been a part of the film industry for many years. He is also no stranger to trolling, especially for his style of singing, which many describe as 'nasal'. Himesh Reshammiya might be responsible for giving Bollywood some of its most iconic songs, however, is still criticised for the content he puts out. Now, in a recent interview, Himesh Reshammiya not only opened up about the trolling he faces, but also reacted to Janhvi Kapoor's comments on him, and what he learned from Akshay Kumar.

For the unversed, Janhvi Kapoor, in an episode of Koffee With Karan, poked fun at Himesh Reshammiya's Instagram posts, where he could be seen working out while singing his super hit songs. Reacting to her comments, Himesh Reshammiya told Pinkvilla, "Yes, I know. This is a very good thing. It has been so many years but the likeability of ‘Tandoori Nights’ remains. We have millions of views, the word ‘tandoori’ is very lucky for me."

When asked how he deals with the constant criticism, Himesh Reshammiya credited Akshay Kumar saying, "Akshay ji always says, ‘We have all these formulas, listen to someone else’s point of view and then improve it. If they have a certain POV, then work on it and prove it to them.' And today, I have seen the fruits of my hard work with Badass Ravikumar. Mujhe jo 6 dikhta hai, aapko 9 dikhta hai, point of view is subjective. One shouldn’t feel bad about criticism. When ‘Aashiq Banaya’ came, there was so much trolling, but the same people were dancing to it in clubs."

Himesh Reshammiya is currently enjoying the box office success of his latest film Badass Ravikumar.

